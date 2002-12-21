Qualcomm has chipsets for a ton of different devices, and an expansion to gaming was likely always on the cards. Obviously, its most famous chips are those that it makes for smartphones, but it also makes Snapdragon chips for wearables, extended reality (XR) devices, PCs, and even cars. The aim of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform is to unite all of the Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies into one cohesive product. It's a chipset built purely for gaming, and Qualcomm says that it's designed to be "the PC gaming rig of mobile games". It has updateable GPU drivers for game optimizations, true 10-bit HDR gaming, support for external displays up to 4K resolution at 144FPS, USB-C for future XR accessories, and supports game streaming from the cloud, from your PC, and from your console. It has support for Qualcomm's 5G mmWave Modem-RF system too.

Given the proliferation of gaming on Android, Qualcomm has said that for now, it's focused exclusively on providing its chipset to Android devices. As a result, this doesn't look like it will end up turning into an NVIDIA Tegra/Nintendo Switch competitor — yet. Even still, this is the company's first real push into the gaming market, and it has the potential to grow into a whole lot more into the future. It didn't go too in-depth about the new chipset's capabilities, though given that the company designed a developer kit in tandem with Razer, it's clear that Qualcomm has an idea of the direction it wants to push this in. We're not entirely sure if the G3x is much faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 just yet, but we'll probably find out more about that in the near future.