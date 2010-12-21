George Pérez announced his cancer diagnosis on his Facebook page, and fans quickly posted messages of support.

Even Marvel and DC fans who don't normally pay attention to the names of individual comics artists may know George Pérez. The retired artist penciled Marvel's The Avengers in the 1970s and again in the 1990s, drew DC's The New Teen Titans in the 1980s, penciled DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths in the 1980s, and relaunched Wonder Woman in the 1980s as both writer and artist. He also worked on other popular comics, including Superman and Silver Surfer.

On Tuesday, Pérez posted a message on his official Facebook page announcing the sad news that he has stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

"It is surgically inoperable and my estimated life expectancy is between 6 months to a year," he wrote.