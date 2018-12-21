from the "pretend-to-pay-me-and-I-will-pretend-to-work" dept.
A domestic newspaper warns of the Russian space program's "rapid collapse"
A long and strikingly critical article that reviews the state of the Russian space program was published in the state-aligned newspaper MK this week. None of the findings in the 2,800-word article were particularly surprising. Western observers who track the Russian space industry realize the program is deeply troubled, and to a great extent running on the fumes of its past and very real glory. What is notable, however, is that a major Russian media outlet has published such a revelatory article for a domestic audience.
[...] The article, translated for Ars by Rob Mitchell, is titled "The Space Program Is Rotting from Within." It begins with the declaration that Russia's space program has a shortage of competent and highly qualified staff, obsolete facilities and technology, and "systemic leadership weakness." And that's just the opening paragraph.
Popov goes on to state that Russian space companies are delinquent on promised deliveries for hundreds of contracts. For example, the Khrunichev Center agreed to deliver 10 booster cores for the Angara A5 rocket five years ago. [...] Popov said Roscosmos is struggling even to build its mainstay vehicles, the Soyuz rockets and Progress spacecraft. Consider a recent docking issue with the Progress vehicle, which carries supplies to the Russian segment of the International Space Station.
[...] The overall portrait Popov paints of Roscosmos is that of a wasteful, increasingly decrepit enterprise where almost no money is being invested into the present or future. Instead, the focus seems to be providing high-paying jobs for a handful of technocrats, whose salaries are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Meanwhile, the average monthly wages for technical specialists who build the country's rockets and spacecraft range from $500 to $1,000 a month.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @01:03AM
I fuck gelflings.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @01:20AM (1 child)
This is why Putin cracked down on domestic reporting back in October. The only surprising thing is that this report was allowed to be published. https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/10/russia-tells-its-space-reporters-to-stop-reporting-on-the-space-program/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday December 19, @07:41AM
Can't contain it forever, but can control the initial spin.
Rule number one of government fuckups. Find someone to blame.
Frankly, this is just typical of government run programs - some combo of corruption, bureaucratic scoliosis, and political status signaling. They could have looked at it, any time in the past three decades (first time they would have been allowed to) to find the problems that plague it now. And odds are good that we can look at this program in three decades and see nothing improved.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Sunday December 19, @01:43AM (1 child)
The lack of oversight has led to corruption that enriches a few with long term failure for the rest. They survived by near monopoly after NASA stopped sending flights up, but now that SpaceX and ULA and others are competing successfully, their days are numbered.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @04:39AM
That's enough about "capitalism" already comrade! At least SpaceX are building a functional free-market solution. Kosygin would be proud of you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @01:55AM
They should specialize on space toilets and offer to supply spacex.
Slogan: Tolet - the russian rocket science.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @02:53AM (1 child)
The bear survived the attack of the bees but he brought back treasures of honey coating his penis and scrotum.
The thin man shaved his scrotum and the fat man shaved his head bald. The thin man covered the bald man's head with a warm scrotum and with one testicle over each eye!
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @02:59AM
yeah you like that bear don't you you want to suck the honey off his penis and balls you want him to go balls deep in your anus don't you
I bet you want to suck the thin man and the fat man's cocks at the same time and wear both of their scrotum as a hat with TWO TESTICLES OVER EACH EYE!
lick and suck.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @02:58AM (2 children)
The front page comment counts don't seem to update.
It seems an intermittent problem that keeps popping up every now and then.
No biggie. Happy holidays to all you SN scumbags and SN staff. Particularly to the "editors" I keep ragging on about - buncha douchebags.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @04:02AM (1 child)
Some humorless cocksucker modded me "troll" - a half-wit knucklehead.
Hey, jan, back me up, this is how you limey lot talk, innint?!
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @04:33AM
I modded your back up +1, the troll was from some idiot.
I've posted a note about the front page comment counters on the IRC channel, someone is looking into it now.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 19, @03:05AM
I just had a wonderful vacation in India.
I fed my semen to a bunch of wild monkeys. I ejaculated up into the air each time and one of them would catch it.
I swear none fell to the ground during this exercise which I continued throughout the week.
Every. Single. Time. the monkeys would catch the flying blobs and swallow the delicious and nutritious love juice.
Blueberry muffins.