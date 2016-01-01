Stories
"Doomsday Glacier" Threat: Rapid Retreat of Antarctica’s Riskiest Glacier

posted by martyb on Monday December 27, @08:59PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the I'm-Melting! dept.
News

upstart writes:

Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, sometimes referred to as the Doomsday Glacier, is retreating rapidly as a warming ocean slowly erases its ice from below, leading to faster flow, more fracturing, and a threat of collapse, according to an international team of scientists. The glacier is the size of Florida or Britain and currently contributes four percent of annual global sea level rise. If it does collapse, global sea levels would rise by several feet—putting millions of people living in coastal cities in danger zones for extreme flooding.

“Thwaites is the widest glacier in the world,” said Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES). “It’s doubled its outflow speed within the last 30 years, and the glacier in its entirety holds enough water to raise sea level by over two feet. And it could lead to even more sea-level rise, up to 10 feet, if it draws the surrounding glaciers with it.”

Scambos is the U.S. lead coordinator for the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC): a team of nearly 100 scientists funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and U.K. Natural Environment Research Council dedicated to studying the vulnerable glacier. The five-year collaboration is aimed at collecting instrument data throughout the glacier and the adjacent ocean, and modeling ice flow and the future of the ice sheet. Their work has revealed major changes in the ice, the surrounding water, and the area where it floats off the bedrock below.

Thwaites sits in West Antarctica, flowing across a 120km stretch of frozen coastline. A third of the glacier, along its eastern side, flows more slowly than the rest—it’s braced by a floating ice shelf, a floating extension of the glacier that is held in place by an underwater mountain. The ice shelf acts like a brace that prevents faster flow of the upstream ice. But the brace of ice slowing Thwaites won’t last for long, said Erin Petitt, an associate professor at Oregon State University.

Beneath the surface, warmer ocean water circulating beneath the floating eastern side is attacking this glacier from all angles, her team has found. This water is melting the ice directly from beneath, and as it does so, the glacier loses its grip on the underwater mountain. Massive fractures have formed and are growing as well, accelerating its demise, said Pettit. This floating extension of the Thwaites Glacier will likely survive only a few more years.

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 27, @09:21PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 27, @09:21PM (#1208088)

    We could switch to all- electric cars in just one decade.
    Proof: that's how long it took extended cab pickups to completely replace single cab pickups

    • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by pe1rxq on Monday December 27, @09:32PM

      by pe1rxq (844) on Monday December 27, @09:32PM (#1208090) Homepage

      It would mean most of the western world has to stop being selfish assholes right now.
      We basically fucked up by ignoring decades of warnings. We should go all-electric (better late then never), but the only way we can prevent this dissaster is by killing all pickup-owners and use their bodies and pickups to build a damn in front of this glacier.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 27, @09:34PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 27, @09:34PM (#1208091)

      You must have immediately capitulated to the culture war and thought, "Oooh, I'll snark at rednecks and their huge pickup trucks." Good work, you're really contributing to solving the problem.

      Electric vehicles let smug people think their "doing something" when they're moving the pollution upstream. Same with solar panels, wind farms, etc. Think lithium and rare earth mining, manufacturing, smelting steel for wind columns, fiberglass manufacture, electrical generation, etc. The truth is that liquid fuels are wonderful dense energy storage mechanisms. Electricity storage is just wastefully inefficient. If we could produce liquid batteries or liquid fuels directly from the air with nuclear fission/fusion then we could change the world.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 27, @09:28PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 27, @09:28PM (#1208089) Homepage Journal

    https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abf6271 [science.org]

    https://thwaitesglacier.org/news/antarctic-glacier-may-be-more-stable [thwaitesglacier.org]

    DOMINOS
    News from the ITGC

    The world’s largest ice sheets may be in less danger of sudden collapse than previously predicted, according to new findings published this week in the journal Science.

    A team of international researchers, led by University of Michigan, have simulated the demise of one of the world’s largest and most unstable glaciers – Thwaites Glaciers in West Antarctica. They modeled the collapse of various heights of ice cliffs—near-vertical formations that occur where glaciers and ice shelves meet the ocean. They found that instability doesn’t always lead to rapid disintegration.

    Thwaites Glacier covers 192,000 square kilometers (74,000 square miles) – the size of the US state of Florida or Great Britain – and is particularly susceptible to climate and ocean changes. Over the past 30 years, the overall rate of ice loss from Thwaites and its neighbouring glaciers has increased more than 5-fold. Already, ice draining from Thwaites into the Amundsen Sea accounts for about four percent of global sea-level rise. A run-away collapse of the glacier could lead to a significant increase in sea levels of around 65 cm (25 inches) and scientists want to find out if or when this could happen.

    The new findings add nuance to a 2016 theory called marine ice cliff instability, which suggested that if the height of an ice cliff reaches a certain threshold, it can suddenly disintegrate under its own weight in a chain reaction of ice fractures. Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is moving closer to this threshold.

    The researchers combined the variables of ice failure and ice flow for the first time, finding that stretching and thinning of ice, as well as buttressing from trapped chunks of ice, may moderate the effects of fracture-induced marine ice cliff instability.

    Given that the earth is warming, and the ice is melting, is this one glacier going to cause a "doomsday" event if/when it collapses? It seems that not all the research teams agree on that.

