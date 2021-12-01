Coffee's health benefits aren't as straightforward as they seem:
You've probably heard it before: drinking coffee is good for your health. Studies have shown that drinking a moderate amount of coffee is associated with many health benefits, including a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. But while these associations have been demonstrated many times, they don't actually prove that coffee reduces disease risk. In fact, proving that coffee is good for your health is complicated.
While it's suggested that consuming three to five cups of coffee a day will provide optimal health benefits, it's not quite that straightforward. Coffee is chemically complex, containing many components that can affect your health in different ways.
While caffeine is the most well-known compound in coffee, there is more to coffee than caffeine. Here are a few of the other compounds found in coffee that might affect your health.
Alkaloids. Aside from caffeine, trigonelline is another important alkaloid found in coffee. Trigonelline is less researched than caffeine, but research suggests that it may have health benefits, such as reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Polyphenols. Some research shows that these compounds, which are found in many plants, including cocoa and blueberries, are good for your heart and blood vessels, and may help to prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Coffee predominantly contains a class of polyphenols called chlorogenic acids.
Diterpenes. Coffee contains two types of diterpenes – cafestol and kahweol – that make up coffee oil, the natural fatty substance released from coffee during brewing. Diterpenes may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Melanoidins. These compounds, which are produced at high temperatures during the roasting process, give roasted coffee its color and provide the characteristic flavor and aroma of coffee. They may also have a prebiotic effect, meaning they increase the amount of beneficial bacteria in your gut, which is important for overall health.
The way your coffee is grown, brewed and served can all affect the compounds your coffee contains and hence the health benefits you might see.
