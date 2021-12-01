Stories
A Good Month for Free Software with Three Major Releases

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 29, @12:10PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Rich writes:

The holiday season has brought us major releases of three lighthouse projects of the Free Software world:

Krita has reached version 5.0 on the 23rd: https://krita.org/en/item/krita-5-0-released/

Blender already got to version 3.0 on the 3rd: https://www.blender.org/press/blender-3-0-a-new-era-for-content-creation/

and KiCAD hit 6.0 on the 25th: https://www.kicad.org/blog/2021/12/KiCad-6.0.0-Release/

The upgrades are significant, and these three applications already rule their domains at the entry level. How much further will they go?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 29, @01:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 29, @01:13PM (#1208458)
    Aside from blender, does anyone bother with these?
