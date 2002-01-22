Thousands of people received a surprise gift on Christmas Day this year when European bank Santander accidentally deposited £ 130 million (US $ 176 million) in 75,000 transactions. their salaries doubled while the vendors got more than they expected.

Bank accounts operated by competing banks. "We regret that due to a technical problem, some payments from our corporate customers were incorrectly duplicated in the accounts of the recipients," a Santander spokesman told CNBC.

[...] "It ruined my vacation time thinking I accidentally paid hundreds of thousands. I thought I did something wrong, "a payroll manager reportedly told the BBC.

Just me and that I would get in trouble at work. The payroll manager added that Santander had not disclosed how companies should explain the second payment to employees, nor provided any information on the reimbursement, according to the report.