AMD Rembrandt Mobile

AMD announced Rembrandt 6000-series mobile processors with Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA2 integrated graphics.

The 8-core processors (e.g. 45W Ryzen 7 6800H and 15W Ryzen 7 6800U) all have 12 RDNA2 graphics cores (CUs), up from the previous generation Cezanne's 8 Vega graphics cores. This could mean a doubling of graphics performance. On the other hand, the 6-core processors (e.g. 15W Ryzen 7 6600U) slash this in half to only 6 RDNA2 CUs.

Rembrandt uses DDR5 or LPDDR5 memory and adds support for 40 Gbps USB4 ports, PCIe Gen 4.0 GPUs and storage, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2, and AV1 hardware decode.

There are also three "Barcelo" models which are refreshes of Cezanne chips (8-core Ryzen 7 5825U, 6-core Ryzen 5 5625U, and 4-core Ryzen 3 5425U).

Rembrandt will be one of the first products to integrate Microsoft's "Pluton" security chip.

Intel Alder Lake Mobile

Intel announced Alder Lake-H (high performance) and Alder Lake-U (low power) mobile processors, with a heterogeneous microarchitecture featuring performance (P) and efficiency (E) cores.

Alder Lake-H has a "base power" of 45 Watts and a "max turbo power" of 115 Watts. The top i9/i7 chips have 14 cores (6P + 8E). In the middle there is an i7-12650H with 10 cores (6P + 4E) and an i5-12600H and i5-12500H with 12 cores (4P + 8E), so that may lead to some confusion. Finally, there is an i5-12450H with 8 cores (4P + 4E).

Alder Lake-U has a "base power" of 15 Watts and a "max turbo power" of 55 Watts. At the top there are a few chips with 10 cores (2P + 8E) and 80 or 96 graphics execution units (EUs). The i3-1215U has 6 cores (2P + 4E) and 64 EUs. Finally there are a Pentium 8505 and Celeron 7305 with 5 cores (1P + 4E) and 48 EUs.

More

* Intel announced cheaper and lower power Alder Lake desktop CPUs, including CPUs made from a smaller die with no efficiency cores, and the world's fastest dual-core CPU (the Pentium G7400).

* AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D for a Spring 2022 launch. No other Zen 3 CPUs with stacked cache are planned.

* Zen 4 and the AM5 socket will launch sometime during the second half of 2022.

* AMD announced the RX 6500 XT ($200) and various mobile GPUs.

* Nvidia announced its RTX 3050 ($250) and RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPUs

