This actually seem to have started at least early in December. Microsoft (Hotmail) seemed to block all incoming mail from Linode, without alerting the recipient or routing to the spam folder. Looks like the problem is still afflicting Linode customers.
Email Blocklisting: A Christmas Gift From Microsoft That Linode Cant Seem to Return:
"Microsoft appears to have delivered the unwanted Christmas gift of email blocklisting to Linode IP addresses, and two weeks into 2022 the company does not seem ready to relent.
Problems started as large chunks of the world began packing up for the festive period. Complaints cropped up on Linode's support forums when customers began encountering problems sending email to Microsoft 365 accounts from their own email servers.
[...] More recently, the Linode team has offered to swap out affected IPv4 addresses for unaffected ones – or, for a fee, it will add some new ones to users faced with the problem. "While we cannot control how long it takes for Microsoft to address the issues on their end," said Linode, "we do have potential solutions that we can offer in order to help customers avoid the current 'Banned Sender' bounces."
[...] Blocklisting IP addresses to prevent the delivery of unwanted emails is not a particularly complicated concept, although Microsoft has perhaps been a little more enthusiastic about this than is strictly necessary over the years. In 2019, tsoHost's bulk email domain found itself on the naughty step for Outlook and Hotmail addresses and getting itself off again proved a bit of a challenge.
Linode itself is an infrastructure-as-a-service outfit, with data centres spread around the world. One can host one's applications (including email services) and data on its platform as an alternative to the bigger boys. Right up until Microsoft decides to slap the IP addresses one is sending from on to a blocklist.
by Runaway1956 on Friday January 21, @03:58PM
I see some lawsuits on the horizon. Linode has an impairment of business and anti-trust suit, and customers have a sweet class action against Mickeysoft.
by DannyB on Friday January 21, @04:50PM
You may very well be right.
However we don't know all the facts. We haven't heard from Microsoft who might have tried and failed to work with Linode.
Now that said, I tend to be on Linode's side here and believe Microsoft is lazily engaging in shotgun email blocking rather than BB gun blocking, to use an analogy you may relate to.
by crafoo on Friday January 21, @04:01PM
They are a private company they can do what they want.
That's what I hear when companies abuse individuals and groups that the majority doesn't like all that well. Of course it's completely disingenuous thing to say. Private companies are held to thousands of individual laws and employee teams of lawyers to make sure politicians and judges are fat and happy.
by DannyB on Friday January 21, @04:46PM
What you are hearing is when companies choose to not do business with certain individuals. Compared with companies not accepting inbound mails from certain addresses. In both cases, the companies choose to do this out of self interest. Because doing business with certain individuals has a a high cost (liability, reputational, security, etc) or accepting certain emails has a high cost.
Microsoft probably really does not have to accept emails from Linode. But it is probably in their best interest to do so, excluding those Linode customers who are bad actors.
Walmart does not just ban people for life from all Walmarts everywhere without a good reason. They WANT customers coming in their stores. Something pushed them over the edge. Likewise Microsoft does not block inbound email without good reason -- even if in this case Microsoft's email block is way overly broad.
I don't see a problem in general with either. (1) companies choosing to not do business with certain people who cost them more to do business with than they are worth, and (2) companies choosing to block inbound email from certain IP addresses or ranges. (although Microsoft's block is overly large)
It's not so different from social media platforms that see a high cost to allowing certain individuals to use their platform despite repeated warnings not to engage in certain bad behavior.
by SomeGuy on Friday January 21, @04:32PM
I ocasionally deal with incoming support e-mails on a particular web site domain. For many years, Microsoft's e-mail services have been blocking anything we send. So we ocasionally get e-mails from outlook/hotmail users but we have no way to respond directly to them. Replies bounce as blocked. The theory is the site's IP address may have been used for spam a long, long, long, long, long time ago before we had it. But it could be political too. No obvious way to fix it.
by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday January 21, @04:51PM
If you have contacts with a Microsoft email address, perhaps it's time to go through your contact list and do some cleaning up.
by Unixnut on Friday January 21, @05:09PM
I sometimes wonder if the "big" email providers are not colluding to either block or "mark as spam" any emails from small ISPs/email servers.
I have pretty much given up on running my own email server, not because of the overhead of doing so, but how so many times my emails just never arrive to the destination. Admittedly Microsoft and Google are the main culprits here, but the problem is so many people use them, especially business who just slap their domain in front of a "managed email service" by one of those two.
So I send emails, and am never even certain they are seen. I have had "read receipts" and even "delivery successful" messages, for mail that the recipient never arrived, so even those can't be trusted anymore.
And the thing is, I even jumped through all the hoops to set it up (DKIM, SPF etc...) and still the mail can't get through reliably.
Seeing that even Linode has that issue, I am not sure what luck the "one man band" out there running their own email servers can do. It isn't like I have the money or time to sue them for it. From my perspective, email has been broken as a communications medium. The only way to be sure I can communicate with people is by having an account on one of the "big" email providers. It is no longer a distributed system
by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 21, @05:41PM
If it looks like they're colluding, it's probably because they are seeing the same patterns of abuse and choosing to block the vendor until they clean up their act. Early December, I noticed my spam in my gmail account went down by 80% or so. No idea what happened. Maybe google colluded with Microsoft to block Linode. Maybe not. I'll never know. I'm just pleased I'm getting less spam.