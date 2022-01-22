from the oh-to-be-young-again!? dept.
Genetic Research Shows Rapid Immune Response in Children Protects Them From COVID-19:
Discovery of importance of interferon response in preventing serious infection will underpin new diagnostics and therapeutics.
Fundamental differences in the immune response of adults and children can help to explain why children are much less likely to become seriously ill from SARS-CoV-2, according to new research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, University College London, and their collaborators.
The study, published in the journal Nature, is the most comprehensive single-cell study to compare SARS-CoV-2 infection in adults and children across multiple organs. Researchers found that a stronger 'innate' immune response in the airways of children, characterized by the rapid deployment of interferons, helped to restrict viral replication early on. In adults, a less rapid immune response meant the virus was better able to invade other parts of the body where the infection was harder to control.
[...] A nasal swab to measure the immune response in newly infected adults could be used to identify those at higher risk who may be candidates for pre-emptive monoclonal antibody treatment. Recent research has also suggested inhalation of interferons could be a viable therapy.
The immune system that we are born with is not the same as the one we have as adults. The 'innate' immune system of children is better able to recognize dangerous viruses or bacteria automatically, triggering 'naïve' B and T cells that can adapt to the threat. Adults have a more 'adaptive' immune system containing a huge repertoire of 'memory' B and T cell types, which have been trained through past exposure to respond to a particular threat. Though the adult immune system also has an innate response, it is more active in children.
One of the key mechanisms of both immune systems is a group of proteins called interferons, which are released in the presence of viral or bacterial threats and tell nearby cells to tighten their defenses. Interferons are proteins with strong anti-viral activity and their production will typically lead to the activation of B and T cells, which kill infected cells and prevent the pathogen from spreading further.
For this study, researchers at University College London (UCL) and affiliated hospitals4 collected and processed matched airway and blood samples from 19 pediatric and 18 adult COVID-19 patients with symptoms ranging from asymptomatic to severe, as well as control samples from 41 healthy children and adults.
[...] Analysis showed that interferons were more strongly expressed in healthy children compared to adults, with a more rapid immune response to infection in children's airways. This would help to restrict viral replication early on and give children an immediate advantage in preventing the virus from infecting the blood and other organs.
[...] This research was funded by Wellcome, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Rosetrees Trust, Action Medical Research, Medical Research Council and the European Union's Horizon 2020 program.
