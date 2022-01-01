BT [*] has secured a multi-million-pound contract with BAI Communications [**] to deliver data centre services that will help power 4G and Wi-Fi services across the entire London Underground [***].

BAI has a 20-year concession from Transport for London (TfL) to build and operate a neutral host network available to all four major mobile operators, with the first stations coming online as soon as 2022.

BT's data centres will play a critical role in delivering the neutral host network and operators will be able to collocate their equipment in these facilities. BT itself has already signed up through EE, while BAI has also signed up Three and Vodafone as customers.

[..] The London Underground has long been the UK's most high profile 'mobile not spot' with previous attempts to bring mobile connectivity to the capital's subterranean railway network all ending in failure.

Under the terms of its 20-year concession, BAI has joined as a long-term investor, and there are no upfront costs for TfL. All revenues generated by the authority reinvested back into London's transport system.