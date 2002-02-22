FBI Urges Athletes to Keep Personal Devices at Home, Use Burners During Beijing Winter Olympics
In a notice released on Monday, the FBI warned Olympic athletes about bringing their devices to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and March 2022 Paralympics while also raising concerns about the potential for cyberattacks against the event.
In a wide-ranging alert, the FBI said entities associated with the games should prepare for "a broad range of cyber activities to disrupt these events", including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware, malware, social engineering, data theft or leaks, phishing campaigns, disinformation campaigns, or insider threats.
The attacks would seek to "block or disrupt the live broadcast of the event, steal or leak sensitive data, or impact public or private digital infrastructure supporting the Olympics."
"Additionally, the FBI warns Olympic participants and travelers of potential threats associated with mobile applications developed by untrusted vendors. The download and use of applications, including those required to participate or stay in country, could increase the opportunity for cyber actors to steal personal information or install tracking tools, malicious code, or malware," the FBI said.
"The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the Games. The National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games. The FBI to date is not aware of any specific cyber threat against the Olympics, but encourages partners to remain vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments."
The FBI noted that during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the NTT Corporation -- which provided its services for the Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games -- revealed there were more than 450 million attempted cyber-related incidents during the event.
NTT officials told ZDNet in October that none of the attacks were successful and added that the games went on without a hitch, but the number of attacks was 2.5x the number seen during the 2012 London Summer Olympics.
[...] the UK, Australia, and Germany have all urged their citizens to leave all of their personal devices and laptops at home over concerns that they will be hacked or monitored by the Chinese government both during the games and once they go home. The Dutch Olympic Committee has already banned its citizens from bringing their devices to the games.
FBI Urges Temporary Phones for Olympic Athletes
[...] The warning comes after a similar one from cyber-security group Citizen Lab.
Earlier this month, it looked into the official app for the Olympics - which people attending are required to download for Covid health monitoring purposes.
Its report suggested:
- it was insecure when it came to protecting personal data.
- an encryption flaw enabled a third party to access documents, audio and files
- it was subject to censorship based on a list of keywords
- its privacy policy was not clear about who received and processed any data uploaded to it.
China dismissed the concerns.
The games run from 4 February to 20 February, with around 3,000 athletes competing in 109 different events. The Winter Paralympics run from 4 March to 13 March.
The Chinese government is spending $3.9n (£2.9bn) on the Games, which take place in and around Beijing. Human rights groups have called on governments to boycott both, over the treatment of Uyghur people in China.
Some, including the UK, the US and Canada, have said they will not send government delegates to attend the event.