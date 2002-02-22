Stories
Huge Record-Breaking Lightning Bolt Spans 3 U.S. States

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 03, @06:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Huge record-breaking lightning bolt spans 3 U.S. states:

It's not quite the right time to debunk that myth about lightning never striking the same place twice, as an enormous bolt has set a new global record.

The longest single flash of lightning has been captured by satellites of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, recorded and announced by the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization on Tuesday.

The "megaflash" stretched 768 kilometres (give or take 8 kilometres) or 477.2 miles (give or take 5 miles) across parts of the southern U.S. including Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on April 29, 2020.

The flash in question measures as long as the distance between New York City and Columbus Ohio. Or if you want another, between London and Hamburg.

[...] If the WMO isn't cranking up AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" today, they're doing it wrong.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @06:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 03, @06:37AM (#1218166)

    That's a shocker.

(1)