from the full-of-it dept.
UK government pushes back full fibre coverage target to 2030:
The UK government has watered down its broadband targets yet again, promising to deliver nationwide gigabit broadband coverage five years later than originally promised.
The Conservative manifesto ahead of the 2019 General Election promised nationwide fibre to the premise (FTTP) coverage by 2025 but the government has since backtracked. The revised target is 85%, with the government also backing down on its commitment to using full fibre.
Meanwhile, just £1.2 billion of £5 billion in promised funding will be delivered during this Parliament.
[...] The government’s Project Gigabit will attempt to cover hard-to-reach areas that aren’t covered by commercial rollouts, but the whitepaper did not provide any concrete details on any new initiatives.
[...] The government’s document also promises nationwide 4G coverage by the same date, citing the pre-existing Shared Rural Network (SRN), and 5G coverage for the majority of the population. EE has already promised to deliver 5G to 90% of the UK’s geographic area by 2028 and it is unclear what further government support will be offered to enhance that figure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 06, @08:42PM (1 child)
The US pushes 25 meg coverage back to 2040.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 06, @08:55PM
2040... that's the year the Supreme Court consists of nine Black woman. In Biden's wet dream.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday February 06, @08:48PM (1 child)
As it is wont to do. You can always trust a Tory...
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday February 06, @09:00PM
Yeah, because labor has proved so trustworthy, small wonder they're not still in power.
Lying is a the basic skill of politicians regardless of the side they're on. And lawyers too, which is why you find so many former lawyers among politicians, incidentally.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 06, @09:14PM
I miss aristarchus, and when all the frontpage stories weren't about the UK. Where is UK, anyway?