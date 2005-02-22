from the taking-a-RISC dept.
India goes RISC-V with VEGA processors
One of the main advantages of RISC-V architecture is that it is open, so any organization with the right skills can develop its own cores, and India's government has taken up this opportunity with the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP) helping develop VEGA RISC-V cores locally.
Thanks to funding by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) managed to design five RISC-V processors ranging from a single-core 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller-class processor to a Linux capable quad-core 64-bit out-of-order processor.
[...] We should not expect a processor for desktop Linux anytime soon, as AS4161 [the 64-bit quad-core] mostly targets storage and networking applications.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 07, @10:40PM
Back in 1999, just be patient for open source to gain momentum.
Just be patient for the Linux OS to gain momentum.
Now all major corporations embrace open source and Linux -- including Microsoft among them.
Is there any reason to doubt that given time there WILL be desktop Linux RISC V processors? And server class processors?
Or are we to believe that this simply will never happen, so we can just safely ignore the 'distraction' of RISC V.
My right to spread death and disease to others is guaranteed like my right to drive intoxicated without insurance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 07, @10:44PM (4 children)
Indian backdoors instead of Chinese!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 07, @10:50PM
As opposed to American and Israeli backdoors? Spare me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 07, @10:54PM (2 children)
India is a democracy and isn't currently genociding the Uighurs. That's an improvement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 07, @10:57PM (1 child)
Tell that to the Pakis.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Monday February 07, @11:15PM
That's a border war...not genocides on nationals.