One of the main advantages of RISC-V architecture is that it is open, so any organization with the right skills can develop its own cores, and India's government has taken up this opportunity with the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP) helping develop VEGA RISC-V cores locally.

Thanks to funding by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) managed to design five RISC-V processors ranging from a single-core 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller-class processor to a Linux capable quad-core 64-bit out-of-order processor.

[...] We should not expect a processor for desktop Linux anytime soon, as AS4161 [the 64-bit quad-core] mostly targets storage and networking applications.