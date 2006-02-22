Stories
Barbed Wire Fences Were an Early DIY Telephone Network

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 08, @03:02AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the allo-allo? dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

Barbed Wire Fences Were An Early DIY Telephone Network:

Before Ma Bell came to town, and long before DSL, it was barbed wire, of all things, that brought rural communities together. A Sears telephone hooked up to barbed wire—miles of which were already conveniently strung along fences—connected far-flung ranches in the recently settled American west. Thus an ingenious and unregulated telephone system sprung up a hundred years ago.

More than just physical wire differentiated these rural telephone systems and their more formal urban counterparts. Without switchboards, without individual lines, and without telephone fees, the barbed wire telephone system became its own social network. Today, we might see elements of "personalised ringtones, chat rooms and online music" in this telephone network, as Bob Holmes writes in a feature at New Scientist.

Original Submission


    Have the same story without a paywall, since 2017 [atlasobscura.com]

    BTW, eds, since when is a good idea to post stories behind paywalls? Here's where all ends for me [data]

