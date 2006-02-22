from the allo-allo? dept.
Barbed Wire Fences Were An Early DIY Telephone Network:
Before Ma Bell came to town, and long before DSL, it was barbed wire, of all things, that brought rural communities together. A Sears telephone hooked up to barbed wire—miles of which were already conveniently strung along fences—connected far-flung ranches in the recently settled American west. Thus an ingenious and unregulated telephone system sprung up a hundred years ago.
More than just physical wire differentiated these rural telephone systems and their more formal urban counterparts. Without switchboards, without individual lines, and without telephone fees, the barbed wire telephone system became its own social network. Today, we might see elements of "personalised ringtones, chat rooms and online music" in this telephone network, as Bob Holmes writes in a feature at New Scientist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @03:08AM (2 children)
fuck yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @03:30AM (1 child)
And the Lord did grin, and people did feast upon the lambs, and sloths, and carp, and anchovies, and orangutans, and breakfast cereals, and fruit bats
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @03:33AM
Don't tell me... Was it in Wuhan market?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 08, @03:27AM
Have the same story without a paywall, since 2017 [atlasobscura.com]
BTW, eds, since when is a good idea to post stories behind paywalls? Here's where all ends for me [data]