It started in 2018 when astrophysicists Shany Danieli and Pieter van Dokkum of Princeton University and Yale University observed two galaxies that seemed to exist without most of their dark matter.

"We were expecting large fractions of dark matter," said Danieli, who's a co-author on the latest study. "It was quite surprising, and a lot of luck, honestly."

The lucky find, which van Dokkum and Danieli reported on in a Nature paper in 2018 and in an Astrophysical Journal Letters paper in 2020, threw the galaxies-need-dark-matter paradigm into turmoil, potentially upending what astrophysicists had come to see as a standard model for how galaxies work.

"It's been established for the last 40 years that galaxies have dark matter," said Jorge Moreno, an astronomy professor at Pomona College, who's the lead author of the new paper. "In particular, low-mass galaxies tend to have significantly higher dark matter fractions, making Danieli's finding quite surprising. For many of us, this meant that our current understanding of how dark matter helps galaxies grow needed an urgent revision."