from the seeing-what-is-not-there dept.
Scientists discover how galaxies can exist without dark matter:
It started in 2018 when astrophysicists Shany Danieli and Pieter van Dokkum of Princeton University and Yale University observed two galaxies that seemed to exist without most of their dark matter.
"We were expecting large fractions of dark matter," said Danieli, who's a co-author on the latest study. "It was quite surprising, and a lot of luck, honestly."
The lucky find, which van Dokkum and Danieli reported on in a Nature paper in 2018 and in an Astrophysical Journal Letters paper in 2020, threw the galaxies-need-dark-matter paradigm into turmoil, potentially upending what astrophysicists had come to see as a standard model for how galaxies work.
"It's been established for the last 40 years that galaxies have dark matter," said Jorge Moreno, an astronomy professor at Pomona College, who's the lead author of the new paper. "In particular, low-mass galaxies tend to have significantly higher dark matter fractions, making Danieli's finding quite surprising. For many of us, this meant that our current understanding of how dark matter helps galaxies grow needed an urgent revision."
The team ran computer models that simulated the evolution of a chunk of the universe—one about 60 million light years across—starting soon after the Big Bang and running all the way to the present.
The team found seven galaxies devoid of dark matter. After several collisions with neighboring galaxies 1,000-times more massive, they were stripped of most of their material, leaving behind nothing but stars and some residual dark matter.
"It was pure serendipity," said Moreno. "The moment I made the first images, I shared them immediately with Danieli, and invited her to collaborate."
Robert Feldmann, a professor at the University of Zurich who designed the new simulation, said that "this theoretical work shows that dark matter-deficient galaxies should be very common, especially in the vicinity of massive galaxies."
Journal Reference:
Jorge Moreno, Shany Danieli, James S. Bullock, et al. Galaxies lacking dark matter produced by close encounters in a cosmological simulation, Nature Astronomy (DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01598-4)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 17, @06:46AM
We've know for a while that there are galaxies with little to no dark matter. What makes these interesting is that they are far away from any larger galaxies that might have stripped their dark matter away through a collision or near miss.