COVID-19 infection detected in breath tests:
Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
The findings have now been published in the journal Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses. The measurements were made with the research instrument Particles in Exhaled Air (PExA), developed at Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Sahlgrenska Academy, and with a smaller handheld instrument called the Breath Explor (BE).
Infection spread with exhaled air is well known, but now the researchers show that a few breaths are sufficient for detecting traces of viruses in microscopically small fluid droplets (i.e. particles) exhaled from small airways, at least early in the course of COVID-19.
"We show that aerosol particles with the ribonucleic acid (RNA) virus can be found early in the course of COVID-19. The particles we can detect are very small-less than five micrometers in diameter-and we have here managed to capture particles with RNA virus in just a few breaths," said Emilia Viklund, a doctoral student in occupational and environmental medicine and lead author of the study.
[...] Of course, this immediately leads to conjecture about possibly replacing unpleasant nasal swab tests with convenient and easy breath tests. However, according to Professor Anna-Carin Olin, the inventor of PExA, that would be extrapolating the findings too far.
[...] "Respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 are likely to be concentrated mainly in the nose and throat, and it is easiest to take samples from that mucous membrane to detect the infection," says Professor Olin. "In contrast, the method of taking measurement in exhaled air is a very promising way of studying how the virus affects the small respiratory airways and how this effect changes during the course of the disease. Among other things, we are working on studies of post-COVID conditions using this method."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 23, @04:11AM (8 children)
If we have a super-quick Covid breath test, you could very easily just put those outside of any building where people congregate, you breathe into it on your way in to keep everyone safe.
Of course, I'm guessing some of the anti-mask and anti-vax crowd will be opposed to this effort, because reasons.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday February 23, @03:15PM (3 children)
Aside from killing six million people and counting. Doesn't seem like one of those things that you can just ignore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @04:47PM
There must be something magical about that "6 million dead" statistic that makes a certain subset of people go "meh, not a big deal" or even "never happened".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @04:56PM (1 child)
This isn't Jan 2021 or 2020. The epidemic has evolved as the virus and population of the world have. We are no longer in the dangerous stage. We must treat this as another disease among us. People are getting it left and right no matter their vaccination status (never, once, twice, thrice, even more) and it is a cold of a few days for the overwhelming majority now. The world must go on.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 23, @05:55PM
It's still 6700 deaths [who.int] per week at present with a mere hope that a new, more dangerous mutation doesn't come out. (Incidentally, I'm slightly in error, almost 5.9 million reported deaths globally as of present).
Except for the many people who require hospitalization or... final disposition. Certainly, repeatedly getting the disease and the continuing death rate isn't a sign to me that it's reverting to the status of a cold.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @01:20PM (2 children)
COVID is generally over now. It will now just roll through the unvaccinated until they get their "natural immunity" or die. For the vaccinated, the Omnivariant is now less deadly than seasonal flu. For the unvaccinated, well, it's 1/3 Delta so they can have fun. It's their freedom now ;)
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday February 23, @04:29PM
We can hope it's over now, but with everyone ditching masks and heading out to party there is a new variant of omicron, BA.2.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 23, @05:00PM
Keep thinking smugly to yourself that your vaccines are so great even though everyone is catching it. The good news I suppose is that the current vaccines are so worthless that even the vaccinated will catch Covid and this may provide them with true long lasting immunity, provided the vaccines haven't destroyed their body's ability to do that. Just don't be an idiot and get a booster for these vaccines that don't even work anymore.