A retired British aerospace engineer and physicist Richard Godfrey claims he has estimated the location of the airliner Boeing 777 that vanished almost eight years ago. According to the specialist, the key to solving this long-standing puzzle lies within the principles of so-called amateur radio, otherwise known as ham radio, where people communicating one with another have to determine the right signal within a strong background noise.

[...] Records of these disturbances can be used to identify the path of MH370.