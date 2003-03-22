Stories
Buildings — Capturing Furnace Emissions

posted by janrinok on Friday March 04, @02:12PM
upstart writes:

Buildings — Capturing furnace emissions - Technology Org:

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel solution to reduce the environmental impact of natural gas-condensing furnaces commonly used in U.S. homes. The team built a prototype furnace that incorporates monolithic acidic gas reduction, or AGR, as the catalyst to minimize acidic gases and condensate acidity, and oxidize carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and methane.

In a demonstration, researchers conducted a 400-hour reliability and durability test and proved that AGR, made of titanium dioxide, copper oxide and minor platinum, removed more than 99.9% of the acidic gas products produced during combustion. It trapped and removed sulfur oxides and reduced additional emissions.

[...] ORNL's Zhiming Gao said [...] "This technology could be applied to commercial rooftop units, thermally driven heat pumps, gas-fired water heaters and boilers."

Journal Reference:
Zhiming Gao, Kyle Gluesenkamp, Anthony Gehl. et al. Ultra-clean condensing gas furnace enabled with acidic gas reduction, Energy Volume 243, 15 March 2022, 123068 (DOI: 10.1016/j.energy.2021.123068)

  • (Score: 2) by Corelli's A on Friday March 04, @02:30PM

    by Corelli's A (1772) on Friday March 04, @02:30PM (#1226652)

    A catalytic converter for furnaces. I look forward to having a persistent P0420 code and meth-heads breaking in to saw it out.

