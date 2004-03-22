Their Bionic Eyes are Now Obsolete and Unsupported:
Barbara Campbell was walking through a New York City subway station during rush hour when her world abruptly went dark. For four years, Campbell had been using a high-tech implant in her left eye that gave her a crude kind of bionic vision, partially compensating for the genetic disease that had rendered her completely blind in her 30s. "I remember exactly where I was: I was switching from the 6 train to the F train," Campbell tells IEEE Spectrum. "I was about to go down the stairs, and all of a sudden I heard a little 'beep, beep, beep' sound."
It wasn't her phone battery running out. It was her Argus II retinal implant system powering down. The patches of light and dark that she'd been able to see with the implant's help vanished.
[...] These three patients, and more than 350 other blind people around the world with Second Sight's implants in their eyes, find themselves in a world in which the technology that transformed their lives is just another obsolete gadget. One technical hiccup, one broken wire, and they lose their artificial vision, possibly forever. To add injury to insult: A defunct Argus system in the eye could cause medical complications or interfere with procedures such as MRI scans, and it could be painful or expensive to remove.
[...] After Second Sight discontinued its retinal implant in 2019 and nearly went out of business in 2020, a public offering in June 2021 raised US $57.5 million at $5 per share. The company promised to focus on its ongoing clinical trial of a brain implant, called Orion, that also provides artificial vision. But its stock price plunged to around $1.50, and in February 2022, just before this article was published, the company announced a proposed merger with an early-stage biopharmaceutical company called Nano Precision Medical (NPM). None of Second Sight's executives will be on the leadership team of the new company, which will focus on developing NPM's novel implant for drug delivery. The company's current leadership declined to be interviewed for this article but did provide an emailed statement prior to the merger announcement. It said, in part: "We are a recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness and are committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals."
The in-depth IEEE article investigates the promise and ultimate demise of Second Sight. Can you imagine this happening to you? What would you do?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 06, @12:44AM (1 child)
It appears that they actually sent a kill signal, to shut down the remaining units? The article doesn't make it clear why the unit suddenly stopped working, while the lady was in mid-stride. I guess it's alright that your device is suddenly unsupported, but sending a kill signal to any devices that are still working is criminal. It would be criminal if Apple did it, it's even more criminal in the case of medical devices.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 06, @01:27AM
That's not what I got from the article. Either the thing ran out of batteries (? I'm assuming it operated on batteries) or stopped working due to normal wear and tear or a malfunction or a defect of some sort and is no longer supported. Were the batteries somehow rechargeable/being recharged?
I mean, does the thing have a way of receiving a kill signal from some random location? Does it have an antenna? Does it connect to a cell tower? Does it connect tow WiFi? Bluetooth?
If it was intentional the other option would be it has an internal clock that somehow managed to keep track of time until it was time for it to shut off? Or it was somehow designed to break after a certain amount of time/usage or was designed not to last that long. Planned obsolescence?
It's interesting how all these companies are trying to go to a subscription model. It would be interesting how they would try to tie in your vision and your hearing to a monthly plan or regular payment plan. I guess they kinda already do. By law, in California at least, I am told that you need to renew your driving glasses like every two years if you don't want liability in an accident that's not otherwise your fault. So you have to keep paying for new prescriptions.
(A part of me wants to argue that if it's important enough for the government to require then it's important enough for the government to pay for themselves? ie: New driving glasses and eye exams? I figure if you can pass the DMV eye exam with your old glasses then why do you need to keep getting new ones every two years? Also should you have to pay the monetary costs for a license to drive or should the government? Or any other license. At least the initial driving test can be free to you but then if you need to keep getting retested because you keep failing eventually you pay out of pocket? I guess it would reduce the number of potentially frivolous licenses the government imposes on us to get in order to do anything and require that the government be more frugal/prudent about what licenses should be required. Then again I hear that the U.S. gets criticized, or at least used to get criticized, for having high accident rates compared to Europe partly because our driving tests are too lenient. I guess I went on tangent).
Plus hearing aids tend to break over time and need to be readjusted because either your hearing changes or the things just stops working as when you first got it or the batteries stop functioning (I guess they're rechargeable now but how long does it work for?) so you keep on having to pay to either maintain or replace them. Do they really want to find a permanent solution? Much of medicine seems like it's about keeping you on the treatment instead of curing you so that you keep on having to pay for the treatment. (even if the government is the one paying it's still the companies that benefit from the income).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 06, @12:55AM
You mean insult to injury?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 06, @01:11AM
These are not set top boxes which have little impact on a person's life. These are life saving devices that should not be held at the whim of a corporation. Guess if you don't pay your fee they shut off. What if this shut off while they were crossing a street? Imagine some company doing this with an artificial heart or lung.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 06, @01:40AM
What are you going to do? Ban optical implants? You can take my Kiroshis from my cold, dead hands.