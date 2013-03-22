Stories
Pi Day Challenge: Can You Solve These NASA Math Problems?

posted by martyb on Monday March 14, @08:00AM
upstart writes:

Pi Day Challenge: Can You Solve These NASA Math Problems?:

To celebrate Pi Day, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is serving up a series of science and engineering questions related to some of the agency's Earth and space missions.

[...] Though it has an infinite number of decimals, the mathematical constant is usually abbreviated to 3.14, which is why Pi Day is celebrated on March 14. To mark the occasion this year, the STEM engagement office at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has released a quartet of illustrated science and engineering questions related to NASA missions: the upcoming Lunar Flashlight and SWOT (Surface Water and Ocean Topography) missions, along with InSight and TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite).

[...] Now in its ninth year, the NASA Pi Day Challenge is accompanied by other pi-related resources for educators, K-12 students and parents, including lessons and teachable moments, articles, downloadable posters, and web/mobile backgrounds.

Follow the above links to find all four questions. NASA will publish the answers on March 15.

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 14, @08:38AM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Monday March 14, @08:38AM (#1229031) Homepage
    Am I more annoyed that people are associating an extremely arbitrary (organisation of days into months, absolute position of start of year, use of base 10, truncation point, use of radix notiation rather than the more accurate 22/7, just so many arbitrary non-mathematical choices) coincidence with the field of mathematics, ...

    ... or with the use of the phrase "an infinite number"? As your target audience understand "number", there are no "infinite numbers", you've confused their understanding of a difficult and nuanced concept by your muddled use of terminology.
    --
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
