Behind almost all Linux firewalls tools such as iptables; its newer version, nftables; firewalld; and ufw, is netfilter, which controls access to and from Linux's network stack. It's an essential Linux security program, so when a security hole is found in it, it's a big deal.

Nick Gregory, a Sophos threat researcher, found this hole recently while checking netfilter for possible security problems. Gregory explains in great detail his bug hunt, and I recommend it for those who want insight into finding C errors. But, for those of you who just want to cut to the chase, here's the story.

This is a serious bug. Specifically, it's a heap out-of-bounds write problem with the kernel's netfilter. Gregory said it's " exploitable to achieve kernel code execution (via ROP [return-oriented programming]), giving full local privilege escalation, container escape, whatever you want." Yuck!

[...] This vulnerability is present in the Linux kernel versions 5.4 through 5.6.10. It's listed as Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE-2022-25636), and with a Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 7.8), this is a real badie.

How bad? In its advisory, Red Hat said, "This flaw allows a local attacker with a user account on the system to gain access to out-of-bounds memory, leading to a system crash or a privilege escalation threat." So, yes, this is bad.