Under CEO Tim Cook's watchful eye, Apple has become famous for its tightly managed supply chain. Yet even the most finely tuned machines run into problems from time to time. The case of Dhirendra Prasad appears to be one of those times.

[...]

The alleged scam worked something like this: Prasad would receive a list of parts and services that Apple needed. He would then request quotes from vendors, negotiate with them, and choose which ones would get the business. From this position of power, Prasad could put his thumb on the scale, and he apparently gave Hansen's and Baker's companies a leg up in exchange for something on the side.

[...]

Prasad's alleged scheme appears to have ramped up as it went on. In 2017, Prasad reported that his income was $1,215,000, the government alleges. "In fact, as defendant knew and believed, defendant had taxable income for 2017 that was greater than the amount reported on the tax return."

US attorneys believe that Prasad attempted to launder that money by purchasing five properties, most of them in California's Central Valley, and stashing funds in various investment accounts, 529 college savings plans, and a retirement annuity. The seized assets are worth about $5 million, the government estimates.