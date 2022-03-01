Invading hordes of crazy ants may have finally met their kryptonite:
When tawny crazy ants move into a new area, the invasive species is like an ecological wrecking ball—driving out native insects and small animals and causing major headaches for homeowners. But scientists at The University of Texas at Austin have good news, as they have demonstrated how to use a naturally occurring fungus to crush local populations of crazy ants. They describe their work this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
"I think it has a lot of potential for the protection of sensitive habitats with endangered species or areas of high conservation value," said Edward LeBrun, a research scientist with the Texas Invasive Species Research Program at Brackenridge Field Laboratory and lead author of the study.
In some parts of Texas, homes have been overrun by ants that swarm breaker boxes, AC units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices, causing shorts and other damage. Natives of South America, tawny crazy ants have raised alarm bells as they've spread across the southeastern U.S. during the past 20 years. The idea for using the fungal pathogen came from observing wild populations of crazy ants becoming infected and collapsing without human intervention.
"This doesn't mean crazy ants will disappear," LeBrun said. "It's impossible to predict how long it will take for the lightning bolt to strike and the pathogen to infect any one crazy ant population. But it's a big relief because it means these populations appear to have a lifespan."
Other study authors are Rob Plowes and Lawrence Gilbert at Brackenridge Field Laboratory, and Melissa Jones formerly of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
[...] Using crazy ants they had collected from other sites already infected with the microsporidian pathogen, the researchers put infected ants in nest boxes near crazy ant nesting sites in the state park. They placed hot dogs around the exit chambers to attract the local ants and merge the two populations. The experiment worked spectacularly. In the first year, the disease spread to the entire crazy ant population in Estero. Within two years, their numbers plunged. Now, they are nonexistent and native species are returning to the area. The researchers have since eradicated a second crazy ant population at another site in the area of Convict Hill in Austin.
The researchers plan to test their new biocontrol approach this spring in other sensitive Texas habitats infested with crazy ants.
Journal Reference:
Edward G. LeBrun, Melissa Jones, Robert M. Plowes, Lawrence E. Gilbert, Pathogen-mediated natural and manipulated population collapse in an invasive social insect, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2114558119)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 30, @08:27PM (1 child)
... because every control ever via introducing a 'natural' solution has been so successful /s
I'm predict a zombie fungus making the leap to humans:
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/cordyceps-zombie-fungus-takes-over-ants [nationalgeographic.com]
(Score: 1) by meiao on Wednesday March 30, @08:43PM
Nah. To get rid of the fungus you either engineer some bacteria or train rats to eat it.
Then to get rid of the bacteria/rats you...