Pimoroni Announces Servo 2040 Servo Motor Controller

posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 04, @07:50PM
Hardware

upstart writes:

Although it's slightly weird-looking, we're fairly sure that the image above is not an April Fool prank. UK-based seller of useful things Pimoroni has taken to Twitter to announce the Servo 2040, an 18-channel servo controller "for making things with lots of moving parts".

Servo 2040, as you might expect, is a standalone servo controller making use of the RP2040 microcontroller chip seen in the Raspberry Pi Pico. There are enough pre-soldered pin headers to connect up to 18 servos, current monitoring functionality to keep an eye on power consumption, and six addressable LEDs for visual feedback. You also get pin headers for up to six analog sensors for checking that you're not applying too much pressure to your test subject's head.

[...] Measuring just 62mm x 42mm x 12mm, the Servo 2040 is available now from the Pimoroni website, shipping worldwide. You can also purchase servos, including some that are Lego-compatible to your order, as well as batteries and cables, from the same site.

As a constructor myself, I often use servos to provide controllable movement in my various projects. Usually I rarely use more than half a dozen or so and more commonly only 2 or 3 so I do not see a personal need for a board capable of controlling 18! But I am sure that some constructors will.

Original Submission


