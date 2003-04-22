Monkeys routinely consume fruit containing alcohol, shedding light on our own taste for booze: Study supports 'drunken monkey' hypothesis: humans inherited love of alcohol from primate ancestors:
The study was led by primatologist Christina Campbell of California State University, Northridge (CSUN), and her graduate student Victoria Weaver, who collected fruit eaten and discarded by black-handed spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi) in Panama. They found that the alcohol concentration in the fruit was typically between 1% and 2% by volume, a by-product of natural fermentation by yeasts that eat sugar in ripening fruit.
Moreover, the researchers collected urine from these free-ranging monkeys and found that the urine contained secondary metabolites of alcohol. This result shows that the animals were actually utilizing the alcohol for energy -- it wasn't just passing through their bodies.
"For the first time, we have been able to show, without a shadow of a doubt, that wild primates, with no human interference, consume fruit-containing ethanol," said Campbell, a CUSN professor of anthropology who obtained her Ph.D. in anthropology from Berkeley in 2000. "This is just one study, and more need to be done, but it looks like there may be some truth to that 'drunken monkey' hypothesis -- that the proclivity of humans to consume alcohol stems from a deep-rooted affinity of frugivorous (fruit-eating) primates for naturally-occurring ethanol within ripe fruit."
Dudley laid out evidence for his idea eight years ago in the book, The Drunken Monkey: Why We Drink and Abuse Alcohol. Measurements showed that some fruits known to be eaten by primates have a naturally high alcohol content of up to 7%. But at the time, he did not have data showing that monkeys or apes preferentially sought out and ate fermented fruits, or that they digested the alcohol in the fruit.
For the newly reported study, the CSUN researchers teamed up with Dudley and UC Berkeley graduate student Aleksey Maro to analyze the alcohol content in the fruits. Maro is conducting a parallel study of the alcohol content in the fruit-based diet of chimpanzees in Uganda and the Ivory Coast.
"It (the study) is a direct test of the drunken monkey hypothesis," said Dudley, UC Berkeley professor of integrative biology. "Part one, there is ethanol in the food they're eating, and they're eating a lot of fruit. Then, part two, they're actually metabolizing alcohol -- secondary metabolites, ethyl glucuronide and ethyl sulfate are coming out in the urine. What we don't know is how much of it they're eating and what the effects are behaviorally and physiologically. But it's confirmatory."
[...] "The monkeys were likely eating the fruit with ethanol for the calories," Campbell said. "They would get more calories from fermented fruit than they would from unfermented fruit. The higher calories mean more energy."
Dudley said that he doubts that the monkeys feel the inebriating effects of alcohol that humans appreciate.
Journal Reference:
Dietary ethanol ingestion by free-ranging spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi), Royal Society Open Science (DOI: 10.1098/rsos.211729)
