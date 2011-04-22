Cloud server leasing can leave sensitive data up for grabs:
Renting space and IP addresses on a public server has become standard business practice, but according to a team of Penn State computer scientists, current industry practices can lead to "cloud squatting," which can create a security risk, endangering sensitive customer and organization data intended to remain private.
Cloud squatting occurs when a company, such as your bank, leases space and IP addresses — unique addresses that identify individual computers or computer networks — on a public server, uses them, and then releases the space and addresses back to the public server company, a standard pattern seen every day. The public server company, such as Amazon, Google, or Microsoft, then assigns the same addresses to a second company. If this second company is a bad actor, it can receive information coming into the address intended for the original company — for example, when you as a customer unknowingly use an outdated link when interacting with your bank — and use it to its advantage — cloud squatting.
"There are two advantages to leasing server space," said Eric Pauley, doctoral candidate in computer science and engineering. "One is a cost advantage, saving on equipment and management. The other is scalability. Leasing server space offers an unlimited pool of computing resources so, as workload changes, companies can quickly adapt." As a result, the use of clouds has grown exponentially, meaning almost every website a user visits takes advantage of cloud computing.
While the Penn State researchers suspected cloud squatting was possible, they designed an experiment to determine if cloud tenants were vulnerable and to quantify the extent of the problem. The researchers set up a series of cloud server rentals from Amazon Web Services' in its us east 1 region, the region that serves the East Coast of the U.S. They rented server space for 10-minute intervals, received information sent to the address intended for previous tenants and then moved to another server location, repeating the process. They did not ask for any data, nor did they send out any data. Whatever unsolicited data they received was potentially intended for previous tenants.
[...] To resolve cloud squatting concerns, the researchers believe that there are mitigation efforts that should be made by both the cloud server companies and the clients who rent server space. From the cloud server side, one of the ways to thwart cloud squatting is to prevent IP address reuse. However, this is limited by the number of available IP addresses.
Second, "server companies can create reserved IP address blocks," said McDaniel. "A large client organization could be assigned a fixed range of addresses that are recyclable within the company."
Third, server companies can delay recycling of IP addresses, but the longer IP addresses are idle, the more it will cost the server company.
[...] "I (Patrick McDaniel) would heed the conclusion that despite the overwhelming attraction of cloud servers, cloud computing is not without risk," said Pauley. "However, by managing and watching their use, we can mitigate a lot of that danger. The free lunch that people thought the clouds were is not free. Companies have to weigh the risk to benefit."
This is an interesting effect that I hadn't considered. What are your thoughts?
Your cryptoshit will get nailed too
Damn computers are not ready for prime time. The infrastructure is too frail, and insecure by design
I hate the cloud, or I guess I just hate people that somehow appear to believe that it's some magical computer place in the sky far away from the prying eyes and sticky hands of others. The cloud is just a fancy term for a computer run by someone else.
"Want to store our sensitive information in the Cloud?", sure doesn't sound so bad.
"Want to store our sensitive information on a computer controlled by someone else?", sounds horrific.
There are I gather then many issues with it. Such as IP coming and going. I guess there are a bunch of things that "Cloud" people could do like wiping things when you leave. That said that is bad since if you by accident forget to pay the bill to have all your data wiped would be kind of bad. I guess they could have a large pool of addresses so a used one goes into a resting pool for awhile before getting reused. I assume this is the suggesting of having a delay on the IP and letting them idle for longer. But as an idle IP doesn't generate revenue and the other bad part is there isn't enough addresses to go around for this to have a large enough pool (unless you are one of those lucky companies that got shit tons of blocks assigned to you back in the day and are now laughing).
In this case thou it seems they take the IP of someone and wait for data to start streaming in that was intended for the previous owner. Could be interesting. I guess super-bad of the previous owner to send precious data to some rent-by-the-X magical Cloud device. Question is they why not just do normal Man-in-the-Middle-stuff?
So what happens when a cloud storage company goes belly up? I guess Amazon, Google and Microsoft are not going to go away anytime soon -- no matter how hard we all pray to $DEITY that it should just reap them and let them burn in hellfire for eternity.
It seems to me that this is just a plain old man-in-the-middle attack, just maybe, sometimes, a little bit easier to carry out than more "traditional" MITM methods such as BGP or DNS poisoning or even just the classic "shady guy working at your ISP redirects your traffic".
The solution, as always, is to use strong authentication protocols. These work against the shady guy working at your ISP and they will work against the shady guy buying up your no-longer-needed IP addresses.