While the Penn State researchers suspected cloud squatting was possible, they designed an experiment to determine if cloud tenants were vulnerable and to quantify the extent of the problem. The researchers set up a series of cloud server rentals from Amazon Web Services' in its us east 1 region, the region that serves the East Coast of the U.S. They rented server space for 10-minute intervals, received information sent to the address intended for previous tenants and then moved to another server location, repeating the process. They did not ask for any data, nor did they send out any data. Whatever unsolicited data they received was potentially intended for previous tenants.

[...] To resolve cloud squatting concerns, the researchers believe that there are mitigation efforts that should be made by both the cloud server companies and the clients who rent server space. From the cloud server side, one of the ways to thwart cloud squatting is to prevent IP address reuse. However, this is limited by the number of available IP addresses.

Second, "server companies can create reserved IP address blocks," said McDaniel. "A large client organization could be assigned a fixed range of addresses that are recyclable within the company."

Third, server companies can delay recycling of IP addresses, but the longer IP addresses are idle, the more it will cost the server company.

[...] "I (Patrick McDaniel) would heed the conclusion that despite the overwhelming attraction of cloud servers, cloud computing is not without risk," said Pauley. "However, by managing and watching their use, we can mitigate a lot of that danger. The free lunch that people thought the clouds were is not free. Companies have to weigh the risk to benefit."