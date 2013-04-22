Eric Weinstein is well known for captivating and thought-provoking opinions in theoretical physics and has commented on Bitcoin maximalism.

In one statement in 2021, Weinstein referred to Bitcoiners as "the logical saviors of physics," outlining his conversation focusing on the physics behind the protocol.

The conversation painted a not-so-evident framing of centralization that inevitably leads to Bitcoin changing the world.

Eric Weinstein, managing director of Thiel Capital and host of "The Portal" podcast, took the main stage at Bitcoin 2022 to discuss fixing the monetary systems of humanity. Weinstein was joined by Abraham (Avi) Loeb, an Israel-American theoretical physicist and professor of science at Harvard University.

Weinstein has been known to have interesting views when it comes to Bitcoin. One Twitter thread from 2021 got particularly interesting when Weinstein was asked to become a Bitcoiner by another user, to which he replied, "No. Your job is to liberate physics. Mine, to liberate you."

Weinstein continued to write, "I would however come to any credible meeting about freeing Satoshi's genius from the loss of anonymity to the ledger that is the blockchain."

That comment reads as adversarial, yet in the same tweet, Weinstein stated, "Bitcoiners are the logical saviors of physics." This takes us to his conversation with Loeb at Bitcoin 2022, the aforementioned "credible meeting" at which they discussed not only the possibility of Bitcoin's success, but the need for it to save us all.