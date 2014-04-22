from the donate-some-peace-of-mind dept.
Wikipedia community votes to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations:
More than 200 long-time Wikipedia editors have requested that the Wikimedia Foundation stop accepting cryptocurrency donations. The foundation received crypto donations worth about $130,000 in the most recent fiscal year—less than 0.1 percent of the foundation's revenue, which topped $150 million last year.
Debate on the proposal has raged over the last three months.
"Cryptocurrencies are extremely risky investments that have only been gaining popularity among retail investors," wrote Wikipedia user GorillaWarfare, the original author of the proposal, back in January. "I do not think we should be endorsing their use in this way."
GorillaWarfare is Molly White, a Wikipedian who has become something of an anti-cryptocurrency activist. She also runs the Twitter account "web3 is going just great," which highlights "some of the many disasters happening in crypto, defi, NFTs, and other web3 projects," the account profile says.
In her proposal for the Wikimedia Foundation, GorillaWarfare added that "Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most highly used cryptocurrencies, and are both proof-of-work, using an enormous amount of energy."
[...] Bitcoin defenders countered that bitcoin's energy usage is driven by its mining process, which consumes about the same amount of energy regardless of the number of transactions. So accepting any given bitcoin donation won't necessarily lead to more carbon emissions.
But cryptocurrency critics argued that Wikimedia's de facto endorsement of cryptocurrencies may help to push up their price. And the more expensive bitcoin is, the more energy miners will devote to creating new ones.
[...] Ultimately, 232 long-time editors of Wikipedia voiced support for ending cryptocurrency donations, while 94 opposed the move.
[...] If the foundation complies with the community's request, it wouldn't be the first organization to stop using cryptocurrencies due to environmental concerns. Earlier this month, the Mozilla Foundation announced it would stop accepting cryptocurrencies that use the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus process. These include bitcoin and ether—though the latter is expected to convert to a proof-of-stake model in the future.
Last year, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin payments to buy Tesla vehicles. The announcement came just two months after Tesla started accepting bitcoins for Teslas.
Gaming company Steam stopped accepting bitcoin in 2017, citing the network's transaction fees, which were then near record highs.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 15, @01:37AM (5 children)
So what happens if in the future, Wikipedia is cut off from normal fiat currency funding (credit cards, internet payment processors, etc) because enough governments are trying to suppress it? Cryptocurrency provides a channel that can't be turned off in that way.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday April 15, @01:49AM (2 children)
What an amazing position to be in where you only take certain peoples money ey? I've never been in that position. I still take bitcoin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @02:02AM
Exactly. And pretty much every charity immediately sells in-kind donations the minute they get them.
If I send the American Lung Foundation $20k in Philip Morris shares, they'll send a thank you letter and immediately sell the shares.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 15, @02:19AM
What brought up that question? I don't think there's anything amazing about the scenario I present or that it somehow allows you to "only take certain peoples money".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @01:50AM (1 child)
Wikipedia would never criticize the government, so there's not going to be any issues there. Maybe if Orange Man gets back in, but he wouldn't have power to start any reprisals against wikipedia as he would be busy defending himself from coordinated MSM attacks after eating two scoops of ice cream.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 15, @02:21AM
Right. And Russia would never invade the Ukraine, right? At some point, you have to realize that the future is not going to be the same as the present. Just because Wikipedia doesn't criticize whatever "the government" presently is, doesn't mean that it won't in the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @02:11AM (1 child)
Unlike the cyber-libertarian fantasy, the only ones that use cryptos are drugs gangs, cyber cracker gangs, money launderers, tax dodgers, and dumbass "investors" (i.e., wannabe tax dodgers).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @02:19AM
In other words, people who are better and safer to deal with than the government.