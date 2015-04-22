from the it-seems-the-less-I-get-the-more-I-have-to-pay dept.
Meta announces plans to monetize the Metaverse, and creators are not happy:
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, announced some initial plans on Wednesday to allow content creators to monetize in its would-be Metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's planned revenue share for contributors' creations could add up to nearly 50 percent.
[...] First off, Horizon Worlds will support in-world purchases. A handful of creators will be able to sell virtual items from within user-generated areas. Meta also plans to introduce a creator bonus program that awards money to creators based on how much other users engage with their content.
[...] When users purchase an item in Horizon Worlds, Meta confirmed to CNBC that it would take a 25 percent cut—but that's after any amount a hardware platform might take. Right now that just means Meta's Oculus store, which takes a 30 percent cut. So content creators will have to hand over 30 percent to the Oculus store (or the applicable percentage for whatever platform stores Horizon Worlds ends up on later, like Google Play), then they'll have to cede 25 percent of what's left to Horizon Worlds.
That leaves creators with just over half of their content's revenue before any applicable taxes.
The announcement has drawn ire from creators in the loosely related NFT community, who are accustomed to single-digit percentage platform takes. There are also accusations of hypocrisy from game developers and others who have seen Meta publicly criticize companies like Apple for charging 30 percent on similar transactions around in-game content.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @10:48PM
I thought Facebork was a charity.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @10:51PM
Like the RNC whining about Trump not sharing donations and keeping them for himself. Did they not pay any attention to how that fat mafia wannabe operates? Trust Facebook to not screw you over?? Should never have worked with their products in the first place unless you also want to be a scumlord.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @11:24PM
This is aristarchus' doing! The guy is ruining the internets! Why hasn't Facebook banned him, before he spreads to the Metaverse?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @11:39PM
Can we please be paid in Zucker Bucks and Meta NFTs?
And you can take 75% of revenue, cause you deserve it!
You are the bestest!