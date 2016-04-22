While it's not going to be of much use to those running Linux on a desktop or laptop, minified versions of Linux like SUSE's SLE Micro are becoming essential in the enterprise, both for DevOps teams working in containerized environments and for IoT devices running at the edge.

Yesterday SUSE released a new version in one of its lines of SUSE Linux Enterprise operating systems — SUSE Linux Enterprise-Micro 5.2

Don't worry, this doesn't mean that if you're using SUSE to run your desktop you'll need to upgrade, even if you're using SUSE to run a server or two. This one's for DevOps teams who use SLE Micro as part of their container infrastructure or in edge deployments, or for manufacturers who embed it in their internet of things devices.

[...] With enterprises' ever increasing use of containers and IoT, all of the server-focused Linux distributions offer minified versions of their distribution. Canonical, for example, has Ubuntu Core, which has the distinction of supporting Snaps for installing sandboxed software, an addition that could be especially useful for IoT and for enterprise edge deployments.