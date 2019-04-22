Stories
Vintage Computer Festival East is This Weekend

This weekend the InfoAge Science and History Museum in Wall, New Jersey will once again play host to the Vintage Computer Festival East — the annual can't-miss event for anyone who has even a passing interest in the weird and wonderful machines that paved the way for the supercomputers we now all carry around in our pockets. Ticket holders will have access to a program absolutely jam packed with workshops, talks, and exhibits that center around the dual themes of "Women in Computing" and "Computers for the Masses", plus a consignment and vendor area that almost guarantees you'll be going home a little poorer than when you got there. But hey, at least you'll have some new toys to play with.

For those that can't make the pilgrimage to the tropical wonderland that is the Jersey Shore in April, all three days of the Festival will be live-streamed to the VCF YouTube page. There's even an official Discord server where you can chat with other remote attendees.

What is Discord?

