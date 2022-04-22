from the feat-for-quantum-leap dept.
Build your own quantum computer with Google's latest 'simulator':
World Quantum Day was apparently yesterday [Ed: 14 April], and Google feted the occasion with the launch of The Qubit Game, as spotted by 9to5Google. Created in partnership with Doublespeak games, it's a "playful journey to building a quantum computer, one qubit at a time," Google said. It also hopes the game, and World Quantum Day, will help generate some interest in the field.
"We need more students pursuing careers building or using quantum computers, and understanding what it would be like to be a quantum scientist or engineer," wrote Asfaw. "For me, that's what World Quantum Day is all about: showing everyone what quantum computing really is and how they can get involved."
The game is somewhat addicting, but you need to play it on a larger screen because the further you advance, the more desktop screen space it takes up, as you can see near the end of their promo video on YouTube.
The game is part of the National Q-12 Educational Partnership set up to expand learning tools about quantum computing to K-12 education. The goals in bringing this into classrooms are to generate interest in young people to pursue careers in building or using quantum computers as well as to explain to the broader public how quantum computing can change their lives.
There are a number of educational resources available aimed at different age levels, including a quantum chess game.