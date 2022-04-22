World Quantum Day was apparently yesterday [Ed: 14 April], and Google feted the occasion with the launch of The Qubit Game, as spotted by 9to5Google. Created in partnership with Doublespeak games, it's a "playful journey to building a quantum computer, one qubit at a time," Google said. It also hopes the game, and World Quantum Day, will help generate some interest in the field.

"We need more students pursuing careers building or using quantum computers, and understanding what it would be like to be a quantum scientist or engineer," wrote Asfaw. "For me, that's what World Quantum Day is all about: showing everyone what quantum computing really is and how they can get involved."