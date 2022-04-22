When you wash copper pennies with vinegar, the pennies react with the vinegar to form a blue compound called copper (II) acetate. Now, if you let that vinegar dry, small, black crystals will be left behind in the dish. Those are copper acetate crystals.

It turns out you can grow much bigger copper acetate crystals. They are sleek, shiny, and look like pieces of polished obsidian.

[...] . In this guide, I'll share what I've learnt, and show you how you can grow your own perfect, black copper acetate crystal at home with scrap copper and vinegar.