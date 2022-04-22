Stories
How to Grow a Perfect Copper Acetate Crystal with Scrap Copper & Vinegar

posted by hubie on Saturday April 23, @01:13PM
from the better-living-through-chemistry dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://crystalverse.com/copper-acetate-crystals/

When you wash copper pennies with vinegar, the pennies react with the vinegar to form a blue compound called copper (II) acetate. Now, if you let that vinegar dry, small, black crystals will be left behind in the dish. Those are copper acetate crystals.

It turns out you can grow much bigger copper acetate crystals. They are sleek, shiny, and look like pieces of polished obsidian.

[...] . In this guide, I'll share what I've learnt, and show you how you can grow your own perfect, black copper acetate crystal at home with scrap copper and vinegar.

Submitter Note: the site uses lazy-loading images, if you browse with Javascript off (and you should) then this incantation, in the browser console for the page, will convert the lazy-load images into normal image tags that are fetched and displayed as they should be:

var list = document.getElementsByTagName("img"); for (var i = 0; i<list.length; i++) { list[i].setAttribute("src",list[i].getAttribute("data-src")); }

