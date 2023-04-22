Planting Undetectable Backdoors in Machine Learning Models:

These days the computational resources to train machine learning models can be quite large and more places are outsourcing model training and development to machine-learning-as-a-service (MLaaS) platforms such as Amazon Sagemaker and Microsoft Azure. With shades of a Ken Thompson speech from almost 40 years ago, you can test whether your new model works as you expect by throwing test data at it, but how do you know you can trust it, that it won't act in a malicious manner using some built-in backdoor? Researchers demonstrate that it is possible to plant undetectable backdoors into machine learning models. From the paper abstract:

[...] On the surface, such a backdoored classifier behaves normally, but in reality, the learner maintains a mechanism for changing the classification of any input, with only a slight perturbation. Importantly, without the appropriate "backdoor key", the mechanism is hidden and cannot be detected by any computationally-bounded observer.

They show multiple ways to plant undetectable backdoors such that if you were given black-box access to the original and backdoored versions, it is computationally infeasible to find even a single input where they differ.