Amazon's crazy cheap satellite internet antenna is a huge advantage rivals like SpaceX's Starlink may 'struggle to overcome' industry experts say
- Amazon says antennas for its Project Kuiper satellite internet service cost under $500 to build.
- One analyst called the remarkably cheap antennas "an earth shattering development."
- The price delta could give Project Kuiper a leg up on arch rival SpaceX's Starlink.
When Amazon announced its massive rocket launch deal for Project Kuiper, its satellite internet service earlier this month, one detail flew mostly under the radar. Amazon said it has figured out how to make the antennas consumers mount on their homes for less than $500. That's more than five times cheaper than what SpaceX reportedly spends to build its Starlink antennas, which have long been the cheapest on the market.
The cost delta could give Amazon a major leg up as it launches its Kuiper service and looks to overtake Starlink, which has already launched more than 2,000 satellites and had more than 145,000 users globally as of January, according to CNBC.
[....] To make internet service providers Kuiper and Starlink work, consumers need what's called an all-electronically-steered flat panel antenna, capable of tracking satellites in orbit. This tech has historically been used only for military purposes, and can cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, Quilty Analytics founder Chris Quilty told Insider.
To bring satellite internet to the public, providers have to figure out how to make the necessary antennas affordable.
[....] Another reason Amazon may have been able to get antenna costs so much lower than SpaceX is because Amazon started Project Kuiper as an engineering exercise to see if it was possible to build the antennas for less than $500, according to Quilty. The company didn't want to spend billions to build out a constellation if it wasn't possible.
By running the economics of a running a megaconstellation like Kuiper, it becomes clear that the cost of the user terminal is the most important factor, Quilty said, adding that it was insightful on Amazon's part that that's where they started their Project Kuiper efforts.
Is the one time cost of the ground terminal the biggest factor when considering purchasing a satellite internet service?
(Score: 2) by seeprime on Friday April 29, @09:47PM
Amazon makes claims, but hasn't produced or sold any of their satellite dishes yet. So, who knows how well they hold up under poorer conditions where Starlink's dish works quite well.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 29, @09:55PM
How much is the fee after you paid for the antenna? What speeds and service are we talking about? Global coverage? How much creepy logging will Amazon do for how you use the service?
That said just the antenna costs more then I pay my current isp for a years worth of top notch service. So this better be awesome if it's viable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 29, @10:07PM
Isn't this the same thing as a phased array antenna, like used for the radar in the nose of fighter jets? If so (I'm not sure), I wonder why the name change?
Elon's Starlink antenna may be expensive now, but I would be very surprised if they weren't working on v.2 that reduces the cost. Could it be possible to develop a custom system-on-chip that does all the processing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 29, @10:12PM
is almost always vaporware.
(Score: 1) by Adam on Friday April 29, @10:17PM
Wireless network providers have been giving away flagship phones for what, 30 years now? The one time cost to the provider gets amortized out across the length of the contract and it seems to work fine for both providers and consumers. Cheaper antennas would be great, but financing is a functional alternative. Particularly if cheaper also means slower and less reliable.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday April 29, @10:20PM
If the dish and terminals are too expensive, Amazon can do one of two things to lower the cost:
- Sell it at cost or under the cost of manufacture, because that's what monopolies do, they're allowed to do that in the US nowadays. And Amazon has always favored growing huge and invading every market it could over turning a profit so far.
- Write off the cost of the terminal + dish and recoup the money by invading their customers' privacy and monetizing their data flowing over the Amazon satellite internet link.