from the understatement dept.
GPDPR data scrape a 'mistake', says leading scientist:
Significant elements of the initially proposed General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) programme to collect patient data from general practitioners in England to help improve frontline care in the NHS has been branded "wrong" and a "mistake" by one of the UK's most noted scientists.
The GPDPR programme was heavily criticised last year by privacy experts and others who said it presented an unacceptable level of security risk, and that the public had not been adequately informed of the plans.
Had it gone ahead in its initial form, the resulting database would have contained substantial amounts of personally identifiable information (PII) on millions of people, including diagnoses, symptoms, observations, test results, medications, allergies, immunisations, referrals, recalls and appointments.
It would also have included information on physical, mental and sexual health, data on gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation, and data on staff who have treated patients.
However, it was ultimately put on ice following the outcry that caused large numbers of people to exercise their right to opt out.
Giving evidence this week before the parliamentary Science and Technology Select Committee on the findings of his review into the use of health data for research and analysis, Ben Goldacre, professor of evidence-based medicine and director of the Bennett Institute for Applied Data Science at the University of Oxford, said it had been a mistake to try to launch such an enormous programme without making it clear to the public what safeguards would be put in place.