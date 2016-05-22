Significant elements of the initially proposed General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) programme to collect patient data from general practitioners in England to help improve frontline care in the NHS has been branded "wrong" and a "mistake" by one of the UK's most noted scientists.

The GPDPR programme was heavily criticised last year by privacy experts and others who said it presented an unacceptable level of security risk, and that the public had not been adequately informed of the plans.

Had it gone ahead in its initial form, the resulting database would have contained substantial amounts of personally identifiable information (PII) on millions of people, including diagnoses, symptoms, observations, test results, medications, allergies, immunisations, referrals, recalls and appointments.

It would also have included information on physical, mental and sexual health, data on gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation, and data on staff who have treated patients.