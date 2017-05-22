Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Researchers Find Way to Form Diodes From Superconductors

posted by hubie on Wednesday May 18, @05:25AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the diode-delight dept.
News

upstart writes:

These novel superconductor diodes, however, operate at much lower temperatures than their semiconductor counterparts and are therefore useful in quantum technologies:

Most of our everyday electronic appliances, such as radios, logic components or solar panels, rely on diodes where current can flow primarily in one direction. Such diodes rely on the electronic properties of semiconductor systems which cease to work at the ultralow sub-Kelvin temperatures required in tomorrow's quantum technology. Superconductors are metals whose electrical resistivity is usually zero but, when contacted with other metals, can exhibit high contact resistance.

This can be understood from the energy gap, which indicates a forbidden region for electronic excitations that form in superconductors. It resembles the energy gap in semiconductors but is typically much smaller. While the presence of such a gap has been known for decades, the diode-like feature has not been previously observed, because it requires breaking the usually robust symmetry of the contact's current-voltage characteristics.

The new work demonstrates how this symmetry can be broken with the help of a ferromagnetic insulator suitably placed in the junction. Since a big part of today's research on quantum technologies is based on superconducting materials operating at ultralow temperatures, this innovation is readily available for them.

Original source from the University of Jyväskylä

Journal Reference:
Strambini, E., Spies, M., Ligato, N., et al. Superconducting spintronic tunnel diode [open], Nature Communications
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29990-2

Original Submission


«  Eavesdroppers Can Hack 6G Frequency With DIY Meta-Surface | Please Send In Your Submissions  »
Researchers Find Way to Form Diodes From Superconductors | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.