Lockheed Martin is working with the Filecoin Foundation to demonstrate a blockchain network in space, the organizations announced May 23 at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Joe Landon [...] said the goal of the project is to develop a mission to demonstrate the Interplanetary File System, or IPFS, in space.

IPFS is an open-source network that stores information that can be shared by users. The Filecoin Foundation is an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network — a blockchain-based cryptocurrency and digital payment system that builds on top of the IPFS.

Landon said critical infrastructure is needed in space for accessing and sharing data. "We need to develop the technology to support a long-term presence in space without having to rely entirely on Earth-based communications and data storage," he said.