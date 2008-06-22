from the all-hands-on-the-Washington-deck dept.
Lobbying ramps up as Congress prepares to vote on landmark legislation:
Amazon and Alphabet are spearheading what is shaping up to be the most intense political campaign by corporate America in recent history as part of a last-ditch attempt to stop Congress from passing laws to curb their market power.
The companies are targeting a "self-preferencing" bill which would prevent large online platforms from using their dominance in one field to give other products an unfair advantage — for example, Alphabet using its Google search engine to promote its travel or shopping products.
[...] Democrats and Republicans have found rare common cause in recent years in their attempts to rein in the corporate power enjoyed by Silicon Valley's largest companies. Members of Congress have proposed a range of legislation to do so, including measures to limit when large technology companies can buy smaller rivals and to stop them acting as both buyers and sellers in the lucrative digital advertising market.
[...] The bill, which has been championed in the Senate by the Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar and in the House by her party colleague David Cicilline, specifically targets Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Facebook parent Meta. It has passed through committees in the House and the Senate, and its supporters are now waiting for Democratic leaders to move it to a floor vote.
If passed, the bill would stop Google placing its own products at the top of its search results and would bar Amazon from giving preferential treatment in its online store to sellers who can afford to pay for it.
Amazon would be prohibited from forcing sellers on its Prime subscription service to use the company's own delivery services. It would also force companies to share certain customer data with potential rivals.
[...] In an attempt to allay some of the industry concerns, Klobuchar last month released an updated version of the text, which, among other things, would make it easier for companies to argue that they are taking certain actions to protect customers' digital privacy, and says companies should not be penalized for offering encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp, or subscription services, such as Amazon Prime.
These changes have not been enough to placate the bill's opponents, however. Zoe Lofgren, the Democratic representative from California, said: "As a matter of principle we have never legislated on the basis of making rules for five companies that are different from everyone else. The way it is crafted is problematic."
Given the divisions within their own party, some think Democratic leadership in Congress may avoid votes on the "self-preferencing" bill, even if it attracts Republican support. Others think Democrats will want to seize the opportunity to pass landmark legislation.