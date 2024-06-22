from the share-the-road dept.
SpaceX ramps up FCC battle over broadband usage the company says poses an existential threat to Starlink:
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday ramped up a battle over broadband regulations with Dish Network and an affiliate of billionaire Michael Dell, calling for the FCC to address lingering disputes over broadband use that could interfere with its Starlink satellite internet network.
[...] In January 2021, the Federal Communications Commission issued a notice asking for comment on how to best use the 12-gigahertz band. Dish and RS Access, funded by Dell's investment firm, published studies arguing that ground-based 5G networks could share the frequency with low Earth orbit satellite networks, such as Starlink or OneWeb.
SpaceX filed its analysis of the Dish and RS Access studies on Tuesday, claiming it needed to correct what it called "some of the most egregious assumptions" in the reports, arguing Starlink users would see interference to the point of causing service outages for customers "74% of the time."
Musk's company called on the FCC "to investigate whether DISH and RS Access filed intentionally misleading reports," noting that the studies did not match findings from Dish two years earlier that called sharing usage "not viable."
[...] SpaceX isn't alone in opposing a potential expansion of 12-gigahertz use. Telecom companies, such as AT&T, tech giants Google and Microsoft, as well as satellite network operators such as Intelsat, OneWeb and SES, all filed comments with the federal agency opposing the change.
Senior SpaceX representatives told CNBC the company hopes its analysis will persuade the FCC to see that a decision in favor of Dish and RS Access poses what amounts to an existential threat to the company's Starlink network.
"Leaving the proceeding open any longer simply cannot be justified for policy or technical reasons. Over the six years the Commission has let this proceeding fester, satellite operators have been forced to spend countless hours of engineering time responding to frivolous arguments by DISH and RS Access," SpaceX senior director of satellite policy David Goldman wrote in a letter to the FCC on Tuesday.
See Also: https://www.fiercewireless.com/5g/spacex-asserts-5g-would-blow-out-satellite-users-12-ghz-band
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 25, @01:03AM (1 child)
What do you mean by she's not almighty and miraculous and the sometimes a governing body is necessary?
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Saturday June 25, @01:38AM
One free market solution assigns control of a frequency band to whatever entity pioneers its use. If another entity can make better use of that band, it can buy rights from the pioneer.. Highest bidder wins, and the entity capable of bidding highest should be the one capable of putting the bandwidth to economic best use. No need to petition and bribe government officials, a process which leads to the entity willing to spend the most money on corrupt practices winning.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Saturday June 25, @01:18AM
It starts here:
https://mailman.nanog.org/pipermail/nanog/2022-June/219789.html [nanog.org]
Basically (AFAICT) its low power 12GHz from LEO vs High power 12GHz from a local cell tower. Guess who wins?