from the remember-the-compliments-and-forget-the-insults dept.
The new law goes into effect Thursday:
Posting "online insults" will be punishable by up to a year in prison time in Japan starting Thursday, when a new law passed earlier this summer will go into effect.
People convicted of online insults can also be fined up to 300,000 yen (just over $2,200). Previously, the punishment was fewer than 30 days in prison and up to 10,000 yen ($75).
The law will be reexamined in three years to determine if it's impacting freedom of expression — a concern raised by critics of the bill. Proponents said it was necessary to slow cyberbullying in the country.
The issue of online harassment has gained prominence in the past few years, with growing calls for anti-cyberbullying laws after the death of professional wrestler and reality television star Hana Kimura:
Kimura, 22, who was known for her role in the Netflix show "Terrace House," died by suicide in 2020. The news triggered grief and shock nationwide, with many pointing to online abuse she had received from social media users in the months leading up to her death.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 08, @05:31PM
Maybe people should have a bit thicker skin.
Don't be so concerned with what other people think of you.
If you do good things and accomplish things, other people will compliment you about it. Listen to them.
I was thinking about lasers, but my thoughts were incoherent.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 08, @05:32PM (1 child)
Everyone in Japan will become very polite.
Falsely polite.
So much so that nobody will believe nice things people say about them.
I was thinking about lasers, but my thoughts were incoherent.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday July 08, @05:58PM
So Japan online will be a perfect mirror of Japan offline.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday July 08, @05:46PM
I parsed the title as "Japan to Start Jailing People Online for Insults" and started wondering if it involved fitting locks to walled gardens.