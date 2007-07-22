Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Japan to Start Jailing People for Online Insults

posted by janrinok on Friday July 08, @05:05PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the remember-the-compliments-and-forget-the-insults dept.
Digital Liberty

fliptop writes:

The new law goes into effect Thursday:

Posting "online insults" will be punishable by up to a year in prison time in Japan starting Thursday, when a new law passed earlier this summer will go into effect.

People convicted of online insults can also be fined up to 300,000 yen (just over $2,200). Previously, the punishment was fewer than 30 days in prison and up to 10,000 yen ($75).

The law will be reexamined in three years to determine if it's impacting freedom of expression — a concern raised by critics of the bill. Proponents said it was necessary to slow cyberbullying in the country.

The issue of online harassment has gained prominence in the past few years, with growing calls for anti-cyberbullying laws after the death of professional wrestler and reality television star Hana Kimura:

Kimura, 22, who was known for her role in the Netflix show "Terrace House," died by suicide in 2020. The news triggered grief and shock nationwide, with many pointing to online abuse she had received from social media users in the months leading up to her death.

Original Submission


«  YouTube Flags Horror Video as “for Kids,” Won't Let Creator Change Rating
Japan to Start Jailing People for Online Insults | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 08, @05:31PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 08, @05:31PM (#1258928) Journal

    Maybe people should have a bit thicker skin.

    Don't be so concerned with what other people think of you.

    If you do good things and accomplish things, other people will compliment you about it. Listen to them.

    --
    I was thinking about lasers, but my thoughts were incoherent.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 08, @05:32PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 08, @05:32PM (#1258930) Journal

    Everyone in Japan will become very polite.

    Falsely polite.

    So much so that nobody will believe nice things people say about them.

    --
    I was thinking about lasers, but my thoughts were incoherent.

  • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday July 08, @05:46PM

    by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 08, @05:46PM (#1258934)

    I parsed the title as "Japan to Start Jailing People Online for Insults" and started wondering if it involved fitting locks to walled gardens.

(1)