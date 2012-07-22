from the nutty-immunological-behavior dept.
Immune changes can cause peanut allergy remission:
The potential of new, more focused allergy treatments is now possible thanks to the identification of the key immunological changes that allow the remission of peanut allergy in children.
For the first time, researchers discovered that particular gene networks are rewired to drive the transition from peanut allergy to clinical remission after combination treatment of a probiotic and peanut oral immunotherapy.
The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the Telethon Kids Institute, discovered that network reprogramming effectively shuts down the allergic immune response that causes a food allergy. The study was published in the journal Allergy.
[...] 62 Melbourne-based children with peanut allergies, ages 1 to 10, participated in the randomized controlled experiment. They were either given a placebo or a probiotic treatment that included oral immunotherapy (the progressive introduction of the allergenic food). After 18 months of treatment, 74% of patients receiving the combo therapy had remission, compared to 4% of those receiving a placebo.
[...] "Certain changes in the allergen-specific immune cells, called Th2 cells, are critical to achieving lasting remission," she said. Th2 cells are essential for generating allergen-specific antibodies and the development of food allergies. We found that the Th2 signaling that drives allergy is 'turned off' in children in remission."
Food allergy is a global public health concern, affecting 10% of infants and 5-8% of children.
Telethon Kids Institute's Dr. Anya Jones said because there was no cure for food allergies, management relied on avoidance of the allergenic food, resulting in reduced quality of life.
"Understanding the complex immune processes that support remission will provide greater insight into key drivers of treatment success and potentially identify novel targets for more effective treatments that deliver long-term solutions for patients," she said.
[...] "This research will give a lot of hope to families who have children with a peanut allergy," she said. We hope other families can experience the same sense of comfort we now have with a child who can eat peanuts freely without fear of a reaction."
