from the over-promise-and-under-deliver dept.
It has been 12 months to the day since Sir Richard Branson briefly departed this world, only to make a feathery return back to Earth, landing on a hot, dusty runway in rural New Mexico.
The flight marked a triumphant moment for Branson, who, just a week before turning 71 years old, fulfilled a childhood dream of going to space. In doing so, Branson beat fellow space-obsessed billionaire Jeff Bezos to the punch. The exuberance about his flight—and what it promised for Virgin Galactic—helped push his company's stock above $50 a share.
As Richard Branson went to space, he and his company seemed to be on top of the world.
But it has been a rough ride in the year since. Most crucially, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceship has yet to fly a single time again, and it may not do so until this winter. In the meantime, Bezos' space tourism company, Blue Origin, has started to regularly fly paying customers into space, higher than Virgin Galactic, on a fully reusable spacecraft. Partly as a result, Virgin Galactic's stock price has crashed, now trading at about $7 a share.
[...] "They've always overpromised and undelivered on their flight schedule, so I never expected their promised flight cadence," said Laura Forczyk, a space industry analyst. But the long delay between Branson's flight and a successor mission raises red flags, she said.
"Going a full year without even setting a date for their next flight is not a good sign," she said. "It leads me to conclude there really were serious structural or operational issues with Virgin Galactic's recent flights, despite their denial."
[...] Back at Virgin Galactic, Bezos' announcement set off an internal debate about whether its flight order should be rearranged—and its schedule pushed up—so that Branson could "beat" Bezos into space. Publicly, Virgin Galactic officials denied that this is what happened. But that's exactly what transpired, and Branson got his coup in the billionaire suborbital space race. Nevertheless, it seems to have been a pyrrhic victory.
[...] Prior to Branson's flight in 2021, more than 95 percent of all human spaceflights had been undertaken by government astronauts on government-designed and -funded vehicles. During the last 12 months, however, private astronauts have outnumbered professional astronauts by nearly three to one. The trend is likely to continue.
[...] "The long-sought goal of a $50,000 ticket price remains years away," said Ladwig, who characterized the current phase of space tourism as the pioneering phase. "We are many, many years away from reaching a mass-market phase with ticket prices more aligned with the costs of adventure travel activities such as climbing the Himalayas, taking year-long cruises around the world, or becoming a drag racer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 15, @05:54PM (1 child)
They're both "space as destination" companies now. Can either of them take the next step and become suborbital transit companies? It seems like rich people with the stomach for a roller-coaster ride from LA to Tokyo would be a real market, and not just a thrill ride. Musk's rockets are overkill for that, but these two seem like not enough. It seems like Bezos' would have a better shot since capsules are a more tried and true tech, but the landing is an inconvenient splashdown. Perhaps the proper speedboat service with champagne would help that. OTOH, a beefed up Virgin spaceplane could theoretically land at an airport which would be a major coup.
Unfortunately it looks like neither one of them thought that far ahead? It seems like the ultra-wealthy (and those of us who enjoy watching cool tech) are stuck waiting for the next SST that seems to be always on the drawing board. That will just be a return to the 1970s state of the art Concorde though.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Friday July 15, @06:04PM
They are nowhere near the range, speed, and re-entry capability for such endeavor. Going for a suborbital route 1/4 across the planet would use *much* more fuel than their tanks can hold, and it would require much more powerful engines. Not to mention the shielding for high-velocity re-entry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 15, @06:01PM
When you look back in history, there have been civilizations whose resources are spent on luxuries for a very, very small segment of society. Gold palaces, etc. which when just a tiny bit of equality arrived became unaffordable. For "us" as a society to have amazing toys for the ultra wealthy, we will all need to sacrifice. Are we prepared to do that? So that Emperor Branson can be the first human to step on Mars or whatever. If so, we really need to tighten our belts, give up our freedom and work like, well, like slaves. Sound good?