A Chinese Wikipedia editor spent years writing fake Russian medieval history:
Chinese Wikipedia had a robust collection of detailed and authoritative articles on medieval Russia, thanks to a user called Zhemao who claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat assigned in the country. Zhemao wrote 206 articles for the website since 2019 [...] The articles she contributed were so well-written and well-regarded, until it was revealed that she'd pulled off one of the largest hoaxes ever seen on the platform.
[...] A group of volunteer editors combed through her work as a response and found that her citations didn't add up or that she fabricated information from legitimate sources that were too obscure to be fact-checked by casual users. As a crowd—sourced online encyclopedia, Wikipedia trusts its contributors to self-regulate. In an article about its reliability, Wikipedia said it maintains an inclusion threshold of "verifiability, not truth."
A volunteer editor who's been helping clean up articles Zhemao contributed to told Vice News that they only typically check articles for blatant plagiarism and to ensure that they're properly cited. That is why vandalism is a common occurrence on the website and why its reputation as a legitimate source of knowledge is frequently challenged.
Zhemao, in a post on her profile, has admitted to making up her whole identity and to fabricating information. She came clean that she's not based in Russia and that her husband is not Russian but Chinese. She also doesn't have a doctoral degree in world history from the Moscow State University like she claimed, but is instead a housewife with a high school diploma.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday July 20, @03:44AM
What I find most surprising about this story is that, when confronted with the evidence, Zhemao confessed. This is becoming increasingly rare in stories of this kind these days. Usually the perpetrator will either gaslight, move the goalposts, claim it was a joke (how stupid of you to take me seriously!), claim victimhood, blame someone else or literally anything other than admitting that they lied.
It's a shame that this author chose fake Wikipedia entries as her creative outlet - there would probably have been a market for her writing if it were just tweaked a little. According to TFA, her writing style and quality were excellent.