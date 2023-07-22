Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
US Senators [...] want to ban Internet data caps. The senators today introduced the "Uncap America Act," which would "prohibit predatory data caps that force families to pay high costs and unnecessary fees to access high-speed broadband," they said in a press release.
"A broadband Internet access service provider shall not impose a data cap except when tailored primarily for the purposes of reasonable network management or managing network congestion," the bill says. The proposed law would order the Federal Communications Commission to issue "regulations to define the conditions under which a data cap is to be considered tailored to the purpose of reasonable network management or managing network congestion."
Data caps that don't comply with the exceptions would violate the Communications Act. "While certain broadband Internet access service networks may require practices to effectively manage congestion, those practices should be tailored to improve equitable access among consumers," the bill says. "Unnecessary data caps limit participation in the digital economy and are contrary to the public interest."
The bill can be expected to attract fierce opposition from the broadband industry and would face long odds of passing through the Senate and House. If it does become law, it would likely prohibit the home Internet data caps imposed by Comcast and others, which clearly exist for financial purposes and not for any network management need.
[...] "Americans need fast, reliable, and affordable Internet connections that are free from the burden of data caps that chill Internet use and make it more expensive," said Consumer Reports Senior Policy Counsel Jonathan Schwantes. "Where caps are legitimate and justified, so be it. But we can't allow ISPs to maximize profits at the expense of consumers."
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday July 24, @11:35PM
The disease is that most places have only a single (or if you're lucky, two or three) internet provider with infrastructure to their customers' premises.
What makes more sense would be to have municipal and/or quasi-public [investopedia.com] (similar to these [wikipedia.org] types of organizations [wikipedia.org]) corporations which install, maintain and upgrade local and last-mile network infrastructure.
Multiple ISPs can then connect to those local networks and compete on price (including data caps), services, and customer support. This enhances competition and would almost certainly make the ISP market significantly more competitive. Which would likely make data caps and other rent-seeking terms and conditions (e.g., abusive TOS, recording and sale of DNS query and web surfing data, etc., etc., etc.) and other stuff that people hate, but generally don't have any choice about currently, obsolete or at least one strike against ISPs that try to implement such things.
This can (and has been in various places) be financed through bond issues, assessments and interconnect fees charged to ISPs.
This would end up being less expensive for ISPs (as they don't need to manage/maintain the last mile infrastructure) and significantly lower barriers to entry for ISPs with the bandwidth and corporate structure to support their customers, without having to get rights-of-way and deploy infrastructure to the premise.
All that said, data caps (especially given the huge amounts of dark fiber [wikipedia.org] that currently exists) are clearly rent-seeking moves to increase profitablility by charging more (while simultaneously not upgrading infrastructure to support increased usage) to those who, often, have no other choice in internet connectivity.
As such, I hope this bill passes and that municipal broadband to the premise becomes the norm rather than an outlier.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr