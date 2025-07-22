1st Polio Case Reported in US in Nearly a Decade Detected in New York State
1st polio case reported in US in nearly a decade detected in New York state:
The first case of polio reported in the U.S. in nearly a decade was detected in New York state, health officials said Thursday.
The case is in a resident of Rockland County, the state health department said.
State health officials said sequencing determined that the newly detected case is an instance of vaccine-derived polio. The oral polio vaccine contains a weakened version of the polio virus that can be excreted in stool and transmitted.
That vaccine has not been administered in the U.S. since 2000, suggesting that the virus may have originated somewhere outside the U.S., health officials said.
The Rockland County polio patient is a young adult whose symptoms began a month ago, according to public health officials in Rockland County. The person is no longer contagious but has suffered some paralysis. It is unknown whether that will be permanent.
The infected person contracted polio through exposure to someone who was inoculated with the oral vaccine. The patient did not travel outside of the country, so the exposure was here,
Rare Case of Polio Prompts Alarm and an Urgent Investigation in New York
Rare Case of Polio Prompts Alarm and an Urgent Investigation in New York:
The sudden interest in such inoculations came a day after the county authorities announced that a local adult, unvaccinated, had tested positive for the disease. The case prompted alarm from local officials and residents, some of whom couldn't remember whether or not they had received the vaccine, which has been widely available since the 1950s.
[...] "The last real polio case I saw in a person is probably pictures of F.D.R.," he said, referring to the Depression-era President Franklin D. Roosevelt. "I think for a lot of people, they don't necessarily understand the gravity of what polio actually is."
It was still not clear exactly when or where the patient had contracted the disease, though health officials believe the person was infected by someone who had received the oral polio vaccine, which contains weakened live virus.
Previously: Poliovirus May be Spreading in London; Virus Detected in Sewage for Months
Journal Reference:
Jane R. Zucker, Jennifer B. Rosen, Martha Iwamoto, et al. Consequences of Undervaccination [open], New England Journal of Medicine (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1912514)
Related Stories
Poliovirus may be spreading in London; virus detected in sewage for months:
A vaccine-derived version of poliovirus has repeatedly surfaced in London sewage over the past several months, suggesting there may be a cryptic or hidden spread among some unvaccinated people, UK health officials announced Wednesday. No polio cases have been reported so far, nor any identified cases of paralysis. But sewage sampling in one London treatment plant has repeatedly detected closely related vaccine-derived polioviruses between February and May. This suggests "it is likely there has been some spread between closely-linked individuals in North and East London and that they are now shedding the type 2 poliovirus strain in their feces," the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.
Though the current situation raises alarm, the agency notes that it's otherwise common to see a small number of vaccine-like polioviruses pop up in sewage from time to time, usually from people who have recently been vaccinated out of the country. This is because many countries use oral polio vaccines that include weakened (attenuated) polioviruses, which can still replicate in the intestines and thus be present in stool. They can also spread to others via poor hygiene and sanitation (i.e., unwashed hands and food or water contaminated by sewage), which can become concerning amid poor vaccination rates.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday July 26, @08:35AM
No mention of whether his parents admit they're idiots for not having vaccinated their child...
...yet plenty of fluff trying to make it sound to some like it's the fault of the entire concept of vaccination that made him sick.
Oy vey!