Mercedes wouldn't tell us the program's exact budget, simply warning us that the sole EQXX should be considered priceless [...]

[T]he aim was to build an electric vehicle capable of at least 621 miles (1,000km) on a single charge. Also like the Bugatti, it's road-legal: In April of this year, less than two years after the project was given the green light, the team drove the EV 625 miles (1,006 km) from Sindelfingen in Germany to Cassis, France, arriving with 15 percent state of charge in the battery.

Two months later, the team followed that up with a longer drive that involved descending down fewer mountains, driving from Stuttgart, Germany, to the Silverstone racetrack in the UK, where reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries then used the remaining charge to drive some hot laps. The car eventually completed 747 miles (1,202 km) before coming to a halt in the pit lane.

[...] The Vision EQXX is a one-off, a concept car come to life, but it's more fully realized than any other concept I've yet encountered. A pure engineering exercise or world record breaker wouldn't bother with a functional infotainment system that uses a single 44-inch 8K display, nor a completely trimmed interior, even if it's one that uses a cactus fiber fabric instead of leather, bamboo fiber carpets, and a biotech-derived silk, among other innovations.