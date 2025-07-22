A secretive seller of cyberattack software recently exploited a previously unknown Chrome vulnerability and two other zero-days in campaigns that covertly infected journalists and other targets with sophisticated spyware, security researchers said.

CVE-2022-2294, as the vulnerability is tracked, stems from memory corruption flaws in Web Real-Time Communications, an open source project that provides JavaScript programming interfaces to enable real-time voice, text, and video communications capabilities between web browsers and devices. [...]

Avast said on Thursday that it uncovered multiple attack campaigns, each delivering the exploit in its own way to Chrome users in Lebanon, Turkey, Yemen, and Palestine. The watering hole sites were highly selective in choosing which visitors to infect. Once the watering hole sites successfully exploited the vulnerability, they used their access to install DevilsTongue, the name Microsoft gave last year to advanced malware sold by an Israel-based company named Candiru.

"In Lebanon, the attackers seem to have compromised a website used by employees of a news agency," Avast researcher Jan Vojtěšek wrote. "We can't say for sure what the attackers might have been after, however often the reason why attackers go after journalists is to spy on them and the stories they're working on directly, or to get to their sources and gather compromising information and sensitive data they shared with the press."