from the they-say-vulnerabilities-come-in-threes dept.
Both upstart and Arthur T Knackerbracket processed the following story:
A secretive seller of cyberattack software recently exploited a previously unknown Chrome vulnerability and two other zero-days in campaigns that covertly infected journalists and other targets with sophisticated spyware, security researchers said.
CVE-2022-2294, as the vulnerability is tracked, stems from memory corruption flaws in Web Real-Time Communications, an open source project that provides JavaScript programming interfaces to enable real-time voice, text, and video communications capabilities between web browsers and devices. [...]
Avast said on Thursday that it uncovered multiple attack campaigns, each delivering the exploit in its own way to Chrome users in Lebanon, Turkey, Yemen, and Palestine. The watering hole sites were highly selective in choosing which visitors to infect. Once the watering hole sites successfully exploited the vulnerability, they used their access to install DevilsTongue, the name Microsoft gave last year to advanced malware sold by an Israel-based company named Candiru.
"In Lebanon, the attackers seem to have compromised a website used by employees of a news agency," Avast researcher Jan Vojtěšek wrote. "We can't say for sure what the attackers might have been after, however often the reason why attackers go after journalists is to spy on them and the stories they're working on directly, or to get to their sources and gather compromising information and sensitive data they shared with the press."
[...] Despite the efforts to keep CVE-2022-2294 secret, Avast managed to recover the attack code, which exploited a heap overflow in WebRTC to execute malicious shellcode inside a renderer process. The recovery allowed Avast to identify the vulnerability and report it to developers so it could be fixed. The security firm was unable to obtain a separate zero-day exploit that was required so the first exploit could escape Chrome's security sandbox. That means this second zero-day will live to fight another day.
Once DevilsTongue got installed, it attempted to elevate its system privileges by installing a Windows driver containing yet another unpatched vulnerability, bringing the number of zero-days exploited in this campaign to at least three. Once the unidentified driver was installed, DevilsTongue would exploit the security flaw to gain access to the kernel, the most sensitive part of any operating system. Security researchers call the technique BYOVD, short for "bring your own vulnerable driver." It allows malware to defeat OS defenses since most drivers automatically have access to an OS kernel.
[...] "While there is no way for us to know for certain whether or not the WebRTC vulnerability was exploited by other groups as well, it is a possibility," Vojtěšek wrote. "Sometimes zero-days get independently discovered by multiple groups, sometimes someone sells the same vulnerability/exploit to multiple groups, etc. But we have no indication that there is another group exploiting this same zero-day."
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Tuesday July 26, @10:07PM
Onward I go with FF and derivatives because even shitty devs that hate productivity and love worthless "causes" is still better than MS or Google